Captain America Brave New World did not have enough of Captain America: Reports

The Captain America Brave New World movie might've had a big problem—it was missing Captain America! The delay in releasing the film wasn't just a little issue; instead, it was a response to some major concerns. After screenings during post-production, it was clear that, even though the movie had a bunch of famous actors, it focused way too much on characters from The Hulk.

The movie wasn't exactly a flop, but it didn't quite capture the true essence of Captain America. So, Marvel decided to do some serious reshoots. For all die-hard Captain America fans out there, the wait for the fourth installment, Captain America Brave New World, might be a little longer than expected.

Captain America Brave New World: Captain America and Hulk unite? Viral YouTube video reveals

In a video from ComicBookCast2, they talked about the issues with Captain America Brave New World, explaining why the movie got delayed. The makers were quite sure from the initial reactions that the movie would fall flat on its face.

The video explained that Marvel decided to push back the release because they were worried that the action scenes wouldn't live up to the high standards set by the previous movies. Based on what the channel said, the movie had a lot of problems.

They had to redo scenes and cut out important parts, and the test scores were bad. It turns out the movie reportedly focused a lot on characters from The Hulk, like Red Hulk, Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo), and Betty (Liv Tyler). It felt more like a Hulk movie than a Captain America one.

Why was Captain America changed to Captain America Brave New World?

MCU wanted to avoid the backlash (Image via Marvel Studios)

The decision to change the title from Captain America 4 to Captain America Brave New World was a strategic move to avoid potential controversy. The original title raised concerns about potential anti-Semitic connotations derived from the term "New World Order."

According to Escapist Magazine, it's been linked to online conspiracy theories and actual political groups. And as Collider reports, the new title cleverly hints at both a messed-up storyline and the arrival of a new Captain America in a changed world.

This change in direction not only keeps the movie centered on a political character, with Sam Wilson teaming up with the President of the United States, but it also prevents any accidental association with real-life hate movements. By switching to Captain America's Brave New World, the film's message stays just as powerful.

Why is Captain America so small in the first movie?

In the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger, it was really important for the story to show Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers, as being smaller and weaker. They used a bunch of techniques to make this happen. First, they digitally shrunk Evans to make him look smaller.

Evans told MTV:

"They just shrank me down. If ever I'm sitting or laying down and there is no motion it's head replacement, they put my head on a skinnier body"

Actor Leander Deeny also acted as Steve Rogers' body double, and they digitally added Evans' face to his body. They used plate shots to replace the parts that were originally hidden by Evans' bigger physique.

Who is the next Captain America after Steve Rogers?

(L) Steve Rogers hands over the Captain America title to (R) Sam Wilson (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, passes on the Captain America title to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. Rogers chooses Wilson as his successor and gives him the iconic shield and the respected title of Captain America.

Captain America Brave New World's release date has been pushed to February 14, 2025.