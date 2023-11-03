Captain Lee believes Kyle Cooke played crucial role in Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup

Since September 2023, Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have been in the news for their breakup. Many reality television celebrities have expressed their reaction, and now Captain Lee has shared his views. Captain Lee Rosbach made his last appearance in Below Deck, season 10 and he cited health issues as the reason for leaving.

In spite of the fact that he is focusing on his health and not participating in any show right now, Lee is staying up-to-date on the current events in the reality TV world. Looks like he is not taking a retirement anytime soon.

A recent episode of Lee's podcast, Salty With Captain Lee, which was released on Wednesday, November 1, discussed Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard and his thoughts on their situation. Lee claims Kyle made a crucial contribution to the breakup of the two stars. Lee also points to an event that occurred in an episode from Summer House's seventh season:

"You know the guy who really kind of ticks me off in that whole situation? Kyle [Cooke]. I think he contributed to a certain degree. Like that one night he got totally s—t faced drunk and called Lindsay everything under the book that you could think of in front of Car. And Carl sat there and took it and didn’t get all bent out of shape and aggressive on him. Which he had every right to do.”

He also mentioned the following:

“Then Kyle comes out and says he could see the cracks in the relationship. Wake up, you were part of the cracks. You are supposed to be Carl’s best friend and all you do every waking moment that you’re talking to Carl is badmouthing Lindsay. Is that what friends do?”

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got engaged on August 27, 2022, and decided to break up on September 11, 2023.

A look at what Kyle Cooke thinks about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup

A few days after Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard announced their breakup, Carl's best friend Kyle Cooke did not hesitate to share his thoughts on the news and why the couple made this decision. Back in October, Kyle Cooke shared the following with E! News during an interview:

"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating. From my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.'”

Besides this, Kyle Cooke also mentioned:

“It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party, and Carl was like, 'That is not how I'm gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.'”

Not only that, but he also appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in October, where he mentioned that finding out about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup did not shock him. He mentioned:

“My take on it is I don’t think Carl knew he was actually calling it off until the very conversation was happening. I didn’t catch wind of that being the outcome until after the fact. It was that much in the moment. I would like to hope that they can share a summer house because it would be a shame if our little run here would come to an end.”

