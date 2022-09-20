"Carlo is right": sMothered fans support Carlo as Kathy makes Cristina fight with him

On Monday, September 19, 2022, TLC aired sMothered Season 4 Episode 6, titled It's a Whole Mom Mood. Tonight, Kathy entered Cristina's house without her permission and started teaching her children how to make meatballs.

Cristina was upset with Kathy for the intervention where she invited random people to talk about her marriage. Kathy, however, did not care about Cristina’s anger and instead asked her not to work too hard in the pizza parlor. She wanted Cristina to spend more time with her children and teach them how to cook. Kathy also asked Cristina not to start the expansion project of the shop.

Cristina left the house to finish an errand but later fought Carlo about her working too much at the pizza parlor. She said that she had helped Carlo in making pizzas and fries for a long time but now wanted to spend time with her daughters. Cristina changing her mind upset Carlo, so he said that he would do everything on his own.

When he told Cristina that every problem in their marriage was caused by Kathy, Cristina disagreed. Carlo also accused his wife of changing her mind under her mother's influence.

sMothered fans sided with Carlo and agreed on what he had to say about Kathy's impact on his marriage with Cristina. Many also criticized Kathy, saying that her involvement in the marriage often caused the couple to argue.

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy Yeah Cristina I hate to say this…Carlo is right lol you and him partners in this life…Kathy can’t always be in the marriage because then y’all argue #smothered Yeah Cristina I hate to say this…Carlo is right lol you and him partners in this life…Kathy can’t always be in the marriage because then y’all argue #smothered

sMothered fans slam Kathy for interfering in her daughter's life

sMothered fans took to Twitter to support Carlo in the argument and slammed Kathy for interrupting her daughter's life. They also called her out for talking about Cristina's marital issues in front of her daughters.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kathy is the problem because she is too involved in Carlo and Cristina's marriage! #sMothered Kathy is the problem because she is too involved in Carlo and Cristina's marriage! #sMothered

Carda Muva🇬🇩 @_riceli_ I mean he has a point… she does meddle a lot. Who comes first your husband or your mother. #smothered I mean he has a point… she does meddle a lot. Who comes first your husband or your mother. #smothered

OneOfAKind ♌️ @mstenacious1 Carlo is right he married Cristina not her mom #sMothered Carlo is right he married Cristina not her mom #sMothered

Nancy ▪️ @nangon00

I mean, when Carlo said “and by the way… your mothers meatballs suck”, I mean

#sMothered @CristinBertolli Who knew meatballs would cause so much drama…I mean, when Carlo said “and by the way… your mothers meatballs suck”, I mean Who knew meatballs would cause so much drama… 😳I mean, when Carlo said “and by the way… your mothers meatballs suck”, I mean 😱#sMothered @CristinBertolli https://t.co/kZh6DTHecj

⚕️🩺Nurse 𝐸𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒟𝓊𝒷𝓏🩺⚕️ @_LADubz Ugh Kathy don’t be discussing adult topics in front of Christina’s kids. They don’t need to stress over how Mom won’t have anytime for them and all the tension about work/money. They don’t need to hear all that #smothered Ugh Kathy don’t be discussing adult topics in front of Christina’s kids. They don’t need to stress over how Mom won’t have anytime for them and all the tension about work/money. They don’t need to hear all that #smothered

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 5

Last week on sMothered, Dawn forced Cher and Jared to take her and her husband with them to Jared’s parents’ house. Cher told Dawn that Jared wanted to spend time with his own family, but Dawn insisted that things would be more fun together.

Sherry, Jared’s mother, just wanted to see the kids and said in a confessional that Dawn was very overbearing. She felt that the latter did not give the young couple any space.

Later, both the mothers went with their kids to see their new house, where Dawn tried to convince them to rent a house instead of buying it. Sherry felt that Dawn’s behavior was very embarrassing and aggressive. After a huge disagreement, Sherry pushed Dawn into the pool.

The episode description read:

"Ashley and Samantha's sibling rivalry for their mom's attention spills over onto their daughters. Dawn lands in the deep end after going head to head with Jared's stepmom. Paula is furious when her mom goes on another date without telling her."

Samantha and Ashley brought their daughters into their rivalry. Just like their mothers, the girls too were very competitive. Samantha thought that Ashley was putting her daughter in beauty competitions because her own daughter was in the same field.

Francia went on another date with Chris but this time without telling Paula. This angered her but she could not do anything.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET and fresh episodes of the show can be seen on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far