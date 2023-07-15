Carnival Eats release date, air time and plot 

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating journey through the world of carnival food as Carnival Eats returns with a brand new season 10.

The popular TV show celebrates the modern gastronomic freak show that has become the epicenter of carnival life - food.

On July 16, Carnival Eats will make its grand return, captivating fans with a smorgasbord of mouthwatering treats.

Tune in at 9 pm ET to join host Noah Cappe as he explores the world of carnival cuisine and showcases the diverse range of delectable offerings found at midways and fairgrounds, only on Cooking Channel.

More about Carnival Eats season 10

Carnival Eats is a ticket to the new epicenter of carnival life - food. With every episode, the show brings viewers an array of food delights from around the world.

Imagine food in every shape, size, color, and taste, all created exclusively for the food connoisseurs who wander through these vibrant events or fairs. The synopsis of the show reads:

"Comedian Noah Cappe seeks out freak show worthy foods at carnivals and fairgrounds across North America. He tries imaginative midway bites that have made food the new epicenter of carnival delights."

In the upcoming episode of Carnival Eats titled Pretzel-a, Queen of Dessert promises to tantalize the taste buds and leave fans craving for more.

In this episode, host Noah Cappe ventures to Crystal River, Florida, for the Florida Manatee Festival, where he indulges in two extraordinary treats - the OMG Pretzel Bomb and the Fried King Cake. Expect a unique twist on these beloved desserts that could make everyone's mouth water.

Following his culinary adventures in Florida, Cappe ventures to New Braunfels, Texas, to immerse himself in the Oktoberfest celebration known as Wurstfest. There, he will kick things off with a Wurstburger and enjoy a chocolatey Black Forest Float.

These mouthwatering dishes will undoubtedly transport viewers to the heart of the festival, where flavors come alive in every bite.

The culinary adventure doesn't stop there, though. Host Noah Cappe explores fruity feasts at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, indulging in the Strawberry French Toast Burger and sip on the Way Better Strawberry Shake for a refreshing and delightful experience.

That's not all; he heads up the coast to Maryland's Towsontown Spring Festival, where he munches on a Poppin' Lobster Dog and explores local favorites like the Baltimore Club and Japanese street food.

Apart from the Pretzel-a, Queen of Dessert episode, Carnival Eats has an exciting lineup of upcoming episodes that will keep you on the edge of your seat and planning a trip to the nearest fairground.

These are just a few highlights from the upcoming thirteen episodes of Carnival Eats, each promising a unique and unforgettable culinary experience.

From the Bacon and Bourbon Fest in Wellington, Florida, to the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, California, and the State Fairs of Texas and Louisiana, Carnival Eats takes fans on a gastronomic journey across the United States.

The show host Noah Cappe is excited about the show just like his fans are since the news of a brand-new season emerged. He has been sharing some of his tweets on Instagram about how they are excited about the show, humorous takes on how he describes the food, and much more.

The bandwagon of excitement is already on the tracks, so it is the right time to gear for season 10 premiere on July 16 at 9 pm ET.