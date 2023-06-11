Outchef’d season 2 release date, air time, and plot on Food Network

Outchef’d is back on Food Network to give some more chefs the surprise of their lifetime. Season 2 of the popular series will premiere on Thursday, June 15, at 9:30 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Discovery + and Food Network.

Just like the previous season, host Eddie Jackson will surprise the confident home cooks, who think they are going to give an audition, by throwing them a challenge. The cooks will have to prepare better food than some of the world’s most popular chefs and the dishes will be tested by a blind tasting panel of four regular citizens.

The home cook needs just one vote to win the $5000 cash prize.

Outchef’d season 2 might also feature some surprise guests

The world-renowned chefs will need all four votes to win the competition. The chefs this season are:

Alex Guarnaschelli : Executive chef at New York City's famous Butter restaurant

: Executive chef at New York City's famous Butter restaurant Antonia Lofaso : Owner of Scopa Italian Roots and a contestant at Top Chef

: Owner of Scopa Italian Roots and a contestant at Top Chef Darnell Ferguson : Host of Super Chef Grudge Match

: Host of Super Chef Grudge Match Eric Adjepong : Host of Alex Vs America and finalist of Top Chef season 16

: Host of Alex Vs America and finalist of Top Chef season 16 Geoffrey Zakarian : Owner of many New York restaurants and the contestant on Chopped

: Owner of many New York restaurants and the contestant on Chopped Joe Sasto : Former of RN74, Cotogna and Cal Mare

: Former of RN74, Cotogna and Cal Mare Kelsey Bernard Clark: Owner of KBC catering company and restaurant

Food Network's description of Outchef’d reads:

"Food Network star Eddie Jackson surprises amateur home cooks with the challenge of a lifetime: to go head-to-head in an intense, one-round cookoff against the most-competitive, acclaimed and intimidating celebrity chefs in the world. To even the odds, the home cook only needs ONE VOTE from a panel of random tasters to walk away with the $5,000 prize."

Some of the home cooks to be featured on Outchef’d are program manager Marcus, entrepreneur Trent, project manager Mike Mazza, middle school band leader Jonathan, manager Ariana, and Mike Ryan. In each episode, one of these cooks will be seen trying to defeat a very popular chef.

Some of the dishes prepared by them will be lobster, and mac and cheese. Fans also might see some surprise guests on Outchef’d.

Eddie Jackson hosts several cooking shows

24-year-old chef Eddie Jackson is from Americus, Georgia. He attended the University of Arkansas and used to play football for his university. He has played the game professionally with Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

However, Eddie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament when was with Miami Dolphins. After retiring in 2008, Jackson bought his food truck in Houston and pursued his lifelong passion of cooking.

He had since competed in 2013 MasterChef and 2015 Food Network Star competitions, winning the latter. He then started his own TV show BBQ Blitz but it lasted for only six episodes in 2015.

Since 2016, Eddie has been hosting the Kids BBQ Championship and frequently judges the Clash of the Grandmas. He is also the host of Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Jackson served as the judge of Halloween Wars seasons 11 and 12 and was also the team captain at BBQ Brawl.

New episodes of Outchef’d, 10 in total, will air on Food Network every Thursday at 9:30 pm ET.

