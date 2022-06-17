Beachside Brawl guest judges: Stephanie Boswell, Rashida Homes and others to star in Food Network’s reality show

The cooking competition Beachside Brawl, airing on June 19, 2022, on Food Network at 10 PM ET, will see many guest judges deciding whether the East coast food wins over West coast food or vice versa.

The Beachside Brawl will be hosted by celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso and will feature Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson mentoring their teams of 4 members each in the “coast vs. coast battle for the best beach eats.”

All about the guest judges on Beachside Brawl

Beachside Brawl will welcome guest judges namely Stephanie Boswell, Rashida Holmes, Sabin Lomac, Jeremy McBryde, Ben Robinson, Noah Cappe, and Tim Hollingsworth to help decide the winner of the cooking competition.

Stephanie Boswell

Originally from the Los Angeles area, Stephanie Boswell is a “World-Renowned Pastry Chef.” She made her first on-screen appearance as a judge on Your Hometown Show in 2010 after which she appeared as a judge on several shows including Chopped Sweets and Halloween Baking Championship, among others.

Rashida Homes

Born in New York, Rashida Holmes completed culinary school at Baltimore International College. She lived in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh before arriving in Los Angeles in 2013, where she started her famous Bridgetown Roti in April 2020 after working at several area restaurants.

Noah Capp

Born and raised in Toronto, Noah Capp is a well-known host, actor, and voice artist. He fell in love with acting when he was 13 years old. The York University graduate is the host of the Food Network and Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats. He is also seen on Hallmark Channel and W Network’s The Good Witch, and on W Network’s hit series The Bachelorette Canada and The Bachelor Canada.

Tim Hollingsworth

Award-winning chef and restaurateur in Los Angeles, Tim Hollingsworth started his career at The French Laundry where he worked for 13 years before moving to Los Angeles in 2012. He opened Otium in 2015 and C.J. Boyd’s at The Fields LA in 2018. He has even competed on The Final Table on Netflix.

Sabin Lomac

A native of Scarborough, Maine, Sabin Lomac founded the food truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, in 2012 with his cousin Jim Tselikis. The food truck and restaurant franchise specializes in bringing wild-caught and sustainably harvested lobster from Maine to different parts across the country. He also co-authored the book, Cousins Maine Lobster: How One Food Truck Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business.

Jeremy McBryde

Born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Jeremy McBryde moved to “LA about 11 years ago”. Before starting as a chef, he worked as a bouncer at Windell and Big Wangs and has acted in the online web series, That Guy. He started cooking at the age of 7 with his father. He started his pop-up Comfort LA in March 2015 after catering at an event where he met his business partner and strategist Mark Walker. After the successful run, they opened their first full-time location the following year in 2016.

Ben Robinson

Born in Oxford, England, Ben Robinson worked under Italian master chefs in Florence and gained an apprenticeship at a three-Michelin Star restaurant, The Fat Duck, UK. He has been featured on several seasons of Bravo's hit series, Below Deck. He is also a Certified Health Coach, specializing in cancer, weight loss, and addiction. Robinson even has a successful catering business for which he travels all over the world.

Tune in on Sunday on Food Network to watch these guest judges on Beachside Brawl.

