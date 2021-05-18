"CarsonWasTheVictim": CallMeCarson's "accidental" Twitter return leaves the internet divided as fans and critics clash online 

Minecraft YouTuber Carson "CallMeCarson" King recently made a short-lived return to Twitter, much to the surprise of the online community.
The 22-year old American streamer, best known for his exploits on Minecraft, has been flying under the radar ever since shocking allegations of grooming and pedophilia were leveled against him back in January this year.
Since then, his social media absence has been conspicuous, with fans actively wondering about his whereabouts.
This is why his sudden decision to hop on and off Twitter left scores of fans baffled, as they reacted with a mix of relief and confusion.
In addition to retweeting a report by The Hill related to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he also tweeted a status on his main account which simply read "accidental tweet, carry on," before quickly deleting it.
He also appeared to like a humorous tweet which took a jibe at drama channels rushing to cover the news of his supposed return.
In light of CallMeCarson's cryptic social media activity, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, as fans and critics began to duke it out online.
CallMeCarson sparks Cancel Culture debate online, as #CarsonWasTheVictim hashtag trends online
Back in January this year, shocking allegations of pedophilia and grooming surfaced against CallMeCarson, which sent shockwaves throughout the entire streaming community.
Noah and Traves, former members of The Lunch Club podcast, stunned the world after they claimed that the Minecraft star allegedly groomed underage fans on an episode of Daniel "Keemstar" Keem's Drama Alert.
The allegations left the internet sorely divided, with many questions being raised over the 2-year age difference.
CallMeCarson's friend and fellow streamer Jschlatt also released a detailed video in which he revealed that Carson was supposedly suffering from Impostor Syndrome and depression in early 2020.
After more than four months, CallMeCarson's recent social media activity incited a sigh of relief amongst fans who feared for his mental health.
At the same time, it also triggered a whole new debate on the norms of cancel culture, as fans and critics began to duke it out over Muudea "TwoMad" Sedik's #CarsonWasTheVictim hashtag:
In light of TwoMad's tweet, on one hand, several fans responded by trending his hashtag in a supportive manner:
A few attempted to take a more neutral stance by attempting to establish a sense of distinction between pedophilia and grooming:
While on the other, critics used the hashtag as a means of expressing their dismay over why fans wanted him back in the first place, especially after a severe controversy:
With his brief return opening a whole new Pandora's box online, it now remains to be seen if a CallMeCarson comeback is on the cards, or if his perfunctory Twitter activity was just a one-off event.