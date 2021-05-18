"CarsonWasTheVictim": CallMeCarson's "accidental" Twitter return leaves the internet divided as fans and critics clash online 

Minecraft YouTuber Carson "CallMeCarson" King recently made a short-lived return to Twitter, much to the surprise of the online community.

The 22-year old American streamer, best known for his exploits on Minecraft, has been flying under the radar ever since shocking allegations of grooming and pedophilia were leveled against him back in January this year.

Since then, his social media absence has been conspicuous, with fans actively wondering about his whereabouts.

INSTANT REGRET: Minecraft YouTuber Call Me Carson posts for the first time in months following disappearance due to allegations of inappropriate contact with minors. Immediately deletes. Says it was an accidental tweet. He also allegedly liked and quickly disliked a tweet. pic.twitter.com/JvqszwWLkz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

This is why his sudden decision to hop on and off Twitter left scores of fans baffled, as they reacted with a mix of relief and confusion.

In addition to retweeting a report by The Hill related to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he also tweeted a status on his main account which simply read "accidental tweet, carry on," before quickly deleting it.

He also appeared to like a humorous tweet which took a jibe at drama channels rushing to cover the news of his supposed return.

In light of CallMeCarson's cryptic social media activity, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, as fans and critics began to duke it out online.

CallMeCarson sparks Cancel Culture debate online, as #CarsonWasTheVictim hashtag trends online

Back in January this year, shocking allegations of pedophilia and grooming surfaced against CallMeCarson, which sent shockwaves throughout the entire streaming community.

Noah and Traves, former members of The Lunch Club podcast, stunned the world after they claimed that the Minecraft star allegedly groomed underage fans on an episode of Daniel "Keemstar" Keem's Drama Alert.

The allegations left the internet sorely divided, with many questions being raised over the 2-year age difference.

CallMeCarson's friend and fellow streamer Jschlatt also released a detailed video in which he revealed that Carson was supposedly suffering from Impostor Syndrome and depression in early 2020.

-carson was extremely depressed in early 2020 and was at the lowest point of his life, he was struggling with impostor syndrome

-schlatt understood so he wanted to be there for carson, he would be in calls with him all the time and generally supported him through it — ruby (@boybossdream) January 6, 2021

After more than four months, CallMeCarson's recent social media activity incited a sigh of relief amongst fans who feared for his mental health.

At the same time, it also triggered a whole new debate on the norms of cancel culture, as fans and critics began to duke it out over Muudea "TwoMad" Sedik's #CarsonWasTheVictim hashtag:

The boy did nothing wrong and now y’all scared him off the internet y’all’s devious... — ✨twomad✨ (@twomad) May 18, 2021

In light of TwoMad's tweet, on one hand, several fans responded by trending his hashtag in a supportive manner:

I want to say something about #CARSONWASTHEVICTIM stuff. Carson wasn't the victim about the drama that he caused, but i miss him a lot, obviously he did something wrong but people can change, and i'm sure that Carson is a good boy and i hope that he comes back, miss you man. <3 pic.twitter.com/N0JPyW9Vqa — Mefiresi_Ghost (@mefiresi) May 18, 2021

Free my man Carson — Ai (@AlvarezAzariah) May 18, 2021

#CARSONWASTHEVICTIM y'all did him wrong bring him back now pic.twitter.com/h3sgYeM6Kx — SoapTV 🛁 (@SoapTV_) May 18, 2021

Honestly you can’t tell me the internet is the same without @CallMeCarsonYT. It just isn’t. Miss you man. #CarsonWasTheVictim — Lizz (@Armadylliz) May 18, 2021

A few attempted to take a more neutral stance by attempting to establish a sense of distinction between pedophilia and grooming:

Carson made mistakes

How fucking ever

A 19/17 relationship is wierd but stop making him a pedophile.

His attitude towards other people can and probably already changed.

He fucked up.

But he still deserves a second chance. — sad pepe (@sadpeperrr) May 18, 2021

Im not the biggest fan of carson but a 2 year age difference isn't grooming — shan (@ShanOfTheFeld) May 18, 2021

out therapy rather than "crying wolf" and getting told to kill himself because the apology "isnt good enough DX". Carson was in the wrong, however he did the right thing and took care of himself before the internet. — Prushka //: niko (@Prushka_) May 18, 2021

#CARSONWASTHEVICTIM



SHE WAS UNDERAGE > she was 17, he was 19, basically everyone agrees that's not pedophilia



ok, then IT WAS HIM MISUSING POWER > so are YouTubers not allowed relationships with fans?



even if this is a joke hashtag, cancel culture wack man, give Carson back — logan1448 (@logan1448) May 18, 2021

While on the other, critics used the hashtag as a means of expressing their dismay over why fans wanted him back in the first place, especially after a severe controversy:

#CARSONWASTHEVICTIM Carson stans trying to explain why he was actually the victim: pic.twitter.com/YtTazZEBgM — dabito (@srdabito) May 18, 2021

#CARSONWASTHEVICTIM you mfs on this tag must be joking right pic.twitter.com/K2wLLPv9E4 — elizabeth (bruh) (@pinkflappybird) May 18, 2021

everyone tweeting out #CARSONWASTHEVICTIM out here lookin like this pic.twitter.com/URRZnHMFod — Quick (@PHBProduction) May 18, 2021

This is a down bad day for Twitter huh? I agree nothing he did was illegal but it WAS wrong. And you guys have to see that. Whether you thing he can change or not he was NEVER the victim #CARSONWASTHEVICTIM pic.twitter.com/mUn6vJqw9F — Shay 💛 (@LoudShay) May 18, 2021

congrats on coming out as the stupidest humans on earth ! no but fr y’all are pushing it, carson groomed girls and ppl wanna say carson was the victim? even after admitting what he did to his friends? y’all look like clowns rn. #CARSONWASTHEVICTIM pic.twitter.com/v7e1EdtuaY — Delly (@DellyTheBean) May 18, 2021

People who defend Carson are fucking weirdos pic.twitter.com/dLVlRg2GRe — Kenshiro.Northstar (@GreedLinggg) May 18, 2021

With his brief return opening a whole new Pandora's box online, it now remains to be seen if a CallMeCarson comeback is on the cards, or if his perfunctory Twitter activity was just a one-off event.