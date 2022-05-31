Cassyette 'Sad Girl Summer' 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English singer-songwriter Cassy Brooking, who goes by Cassyette professionally, has announced her upcoming tour dates slated for September. The six-date tour will kick off at the Glasgow Cathouse on September 9, and will make stops in Cardiff, Sheffield, Manchester and Southampton before wrapping up at London's O2 Academy Islington on September 20. Tickets for the tour will go on sale from June 1 via Ticketmaster.

Before the tour commences, the artist is also set to play at the Slam Dunk and Download Festivals. Cassyette recently supported My Chemical Romance on their tour.

Cassyette ‘Sad Girl Summer’ 2022 UK tour dates

September 09 – Glasgow, Cathouse

September 12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

September 14 – Sheffield, Leadmill

September 15 – Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

September 19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

September 20 – London, O2 Academy, Islington

Cassyette releases new tracks

The nu metal artist recently released new tracks including Sad Girl Summer and Dead Roses, along with an acoustic version of previous single Mayhem.

Speaking about the newly released tracks, the artist said in a statement:

“I absolutely love these songs, so much so that I was really torn between putting out something that’s more pop-punk like 'Sad Girl Summer' or a real heavy track like ‘Dead Roses’. In the end I thought, why not just give my fans both and a stripped back version of ‘Mayhem.’”

She further added:

“‘Sad Girl Summer’ is about being cheated on. It’s a ‘f**k you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it. Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power.”

More about Cassyette

Cassyette released her debut single Jean on September 6, 2019. She is known for merging sounds inspired by pop and rock with modern-day electronic pop.

In an interview with NME, the artist said:

“The music I write covers such a spectrum, from pop-rock to hardcore, metal, and deathcore, and I used to be really worried about releasing those more extreme songs. TikTok has taught me you can be more than one thing.”

The artist made an appearance at the 2021 Download Pilot festival, which was her festival debut. She also made a guest appearance alongside Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes in their headliner slot.

In October 2021, the artist released a stripped-back version of Petrichor, whose original version was released in September as the third single of 2021. During the release of the song, the singer said:

“Petrichor means the smell in the air after it's been raining. After losing my dad and being unable to see anyone over lockdown I spiralled into a dark place. I took a lot for me to feel happiness again.”

Petichor was followed by Dear Goth and Prison Purse.

