"Casual racism": Jamie Lee Curtis slammed for assuming Ana de Armas was 'unsophisticated' during 'Knives Out' filming 

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently came under fire for revealing that she once thought Ana de Armas was an “unsophisticated young woman.” This prompted netizens to believe that the assumption was an act of “casual racism.”
Curtis made the confession while speaking to ELLE magazine for a cover story on de Armas and shared her first impression of the actress:
“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived. I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”
Twitter calls out Jamie Lee Curtis for her assumption about Ana de Armas
Jamie Lee Curtis left people disappointed after confessing that she assumed Ana de Armas was “unsophisticated” when they first met during the filming of Knives Out.
The Golden Globe winner did say that she was immediately left impressed by de Armas after getting to know her. However, social media users took to Twitter to call out Curtis for her initial thoughts.
Some said that Curtis' assumption was an "awful cultural assumption" and "basically blatant racism."
Others pointed out that although Curtis said she was embarrassed of her own assumption, she wasn't "too embarrassed to openly tell the story." Meanwhile, some Twitter users also said that "Latino/a/e/xs are allowed to be mad" about Curtis being casually racist.
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ana de Armas will respond to Jamie Lee Curtis’ confession about her first impression of the actress.
Co-stars praise de Armas
Curtis also spoke about de Armas' personality and how the Cuban star left an impression on her. She said:
“She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She's curious and asks a lot of questions.”
Other than Jamie Lee Curtis, de Armas' other co-star Chris Evans also spoke about the actress for her profile. The Captain America star said:
“I'm a fan first. There are certain people on camera you can't stop watching, and her range, from power to vulnerability, is incredibly wide. Every actor has strong suits, but she can go from almost dangerous to exposed and gentle and soft in one scene.”
Both Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis starred in Knives Out alongside Ana de Armas. This was Armas' breakthrough role and helped her secure new parts in films like No Time to Die and the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.
The actress has also teamed up with Evans for Netflix's The Gray Man and the upcoming film Ghosted.
In 2021, Jamie Lee Curtis penned a tribute to Ana de Armas when she was named on the Time100 Next list. The former had noted then that de Armas' talent was "unmistakable" and said:
“I immediately wanted to try to do anything I could to help this young actor from Cuba on her journey, though I quickly realized she didn't need it. Her gifts were evident. We will all get to remember the moment we first set eyes on her, and watch in wonder and delight as she ascends to the greatest heights our industry offers, buoyed by the depth of her soul and talent.”
Ana de Armas opens up about diversity in Hollywood
In a recent interview, Ana de Armas shared her thoughts about her ethnicity and her feelings about being a part of different media industries. She said:
“I feel sometimes that I'm not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I'm not part of the community there — especially because in Spain, I did more TV than movies. And then I'm here, and I feel like I'm not there yet either. You know? Am I part of the community? I barely know anybody.”
De Armas was born in Cuba and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 26 after working on a few Cuban films and Spanish TV shows. She debuted in Hollywood in Eli Roth's horror thriller film Knock Knock opposite Keanu Reaves and later rose to prominence with Knives Out.