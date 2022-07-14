"Casual racism": Jamie Lee Curtis slammed for assuming Ana de Armas was 'unsophisticated' during 'Knives Out' filming 

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently came under fire for revealing that she once thought Ana de Armas was an “unsophisticated young woman.” This prompted netizens to believe that the assumption was an act of “casual racism.”

Curtis made the confession while speaking to ELLE magazine for a cover story on de Armas and shared her first impression of the actress:

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived. I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

Luciano, But They Are Quite Proud @Lucianowrites The casual racism of Jamie Lee Curtis re; Ana De Armas is... both infuriating and totally expected. It's cringy as hell, and also exactly in line with how Americans are told and taught to think about both Cuba specifically and Hispanic people generally. The casual racism of Jamie Lee Curtis re; Ana De Armas is... both infuriating and totally expected. It's cringy as hell, and also exactly in line with how Americans are told and taught to think about both Cuba specifically and Hispanic people generally.

Twitter calls out Jamie Lee Curtis for her assumption about Ana de Armas

Jamie Lee Curtis left people disappointed after confessing that she assumed Ana de Armas was “unsophisticated” when they first met during the filming of Knives Out.

The Golden Globe winner did say that she was immediately left impressed by de Armas after getting to know her. However, social media users took to Twitter to call out Curtis for her initial thoughts.

Some said that Curtis' assumption was an "awful cultural assumption" and "basically blatant racism."

César Award Winner Baby Annette @kbaileyjava2 Now why did Jamie Lee Curtis say that Now why did Jamie Lee Curtis say that

lauryn✨ @laurynwazhere jamie lee curtis when she realized ana de armas could speak english: jamie lee curtis when she realized ana de armas could speak english: https://t.co/8JWSpRBlgn

dylan! @dylanwithfish twitter.com/morebuttertv/s… More Butter 🧈 @morebuttertv



“I assumed — I say this with embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she just arrived. I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”



indiewire.com/2022/07/jamie-… Jamie Lee Curtis thought Ana de Armas was “an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” when they first met.“I assumed — I say this with embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she just arrived. I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'” Jamie Lee Curtis thought Ana de Armas was “an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” when they first met.“I assumed — I say this with embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she just arrived. I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”🔗 indiewire.com/2022/07/jamie-… https://t.co/14SrzMhDd5 this was the weirdest part of the elle interview and SUCH an awful thing for jamie lee to admit to?? like obviously she loves ana, but this is an awful cultural-assumption and basically blatant racism this was the weirdest part of the elle interview and SUCH an awful thing for jamie lee to admit to?? like obviously she loves ana, but this is an awful cultural-assumption and basically blatant racism 💀💀 twitter.com/morebuttertv/s…

Others pointed out that although Curtis said she was embarrassed of her own assumption, she wasn't "too embarrassed to openly tell the story." Meanwhile, some Twitter users also said that "Latino/a/e/xs are allowed to be mad" about Curtis being casually racist.

🎨 🖌🖍ArtsySneakerGeek @BamaIntrovert Jamie Lee Curtis really said “I assumed — I say this with embarrassment — because Ana De Armas had come from Cuba, that she just arrived. I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”



Yet she wasn't too embarrassed to openly tell the story for the world to see/read about Jamie Lee Curtis really said “I assumed — I say this with embarrassment — because Ana De Armas had come from Cuba, that she just arrived. I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”Yet she wasn't too embarrassed to openly tell the story for the world to see/read about

kayla “rewind” phaneuf @kaylaphaneuf This Jamie Lee Curtis notes app apology is gonna be good This Jamie Lee Curtis notes app apology is gonna be good

❤️‍🔥 @dunwaIl anna de armas: hello jamie lee curtis

jamie lee curtis: hello housekeeping anna de armas: hello jamie lee curtisjamie lee curtis: hello housekeeping

jayla @JaylaMOfficial uhhhh why would jamie lee curtis admit to thinking this abt ana de armas… uhhhh why would jamie lee curtis admit to thinking this abt ana de armas… https://t.co/02F6GSS7aG

Luciano, But They Are Quite Proud @Lucianowrites Y'all, Latino/a/e/xs are allowed to be mad that Jamie Lee Curtis was casually racist towards Ana De Armas. We are allowed to express our disappointment in Jamie and complain about how staggeringly commonplace all of this is. You don't get to be mad that we are offended by racism. Y'all, Latino/a/e/xs are allowed to be mad that Jamie Lee Curtis was casually racist towards Ana De Armas. We are allowed to express our disappointment in Jamie and complain about how staggeringly commonplace all of this is. You don't get to be mad that we are offended by racism.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ana de Armas will respond to Jamie Lee Curtis’ confession about her first impression of the actress.

Co-stars praise de Armas

Curtis also spoke about de Armas' personality and how the Cuban star left an impression on her. She said:

“She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She's curious and asks a lot of questions.”

Other than Jamie Lee Curtis, de Armas' other co-star Chris Evans also spoke about the actress for her profile. The Captain America star said:

“I'm a fan first. There are certain people on camera you can't stop watching, and her range, from power to vulnerability, is incredibly wide. Every actor has strong suits, but she can go from almost dangerous to exposed and gentle and soft in one scene.”

Both Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis starred in Knives Out alongside Ana de Armas. This was Armas' breakthrough role and helped her secure new parts in films like No Time to Die and the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

The actress has also teamed up with Evans for Netflix's The Gray Man and the upcoming film Ghosted.

In 2021, Jamie Lee Curtis penned a tribute to Ana de Armas when she was named on the Time100 Next list. The former had noted then that de Armas' talent was "unmistakable" and said:

“I immediately wanted to try to do anything I could to help this young actor from Cuba on her journey, though I quickly realized she didn't need it. Her gifts were evident. We will all get to remember the moment we first set eyes on her, and watch in wonder and delight as she ascends to the greatest heights our industry offers, buoyed by the depth of her soul and talent.”

Ana de Armas opens up about diversity in Hollywood

Ana de Armas rose to fame in Hollywood with her role in 'Knives Out' (Image via Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Ana de Armas shared her thoughts about her ethnicity and her feelings about being a part of different media industries. She said:

“I feel sometimes that I'm not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I'm not part of the community there — especially because in Spain, I did more TV than movies. And then I'm here, and I feel like I'm not there yet either. You know? Am I part of the community? I barely know anybody.”

De Armas was born in Cuba and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 26 after working on a few Cuban films and Spanish TV shows. She debuted in Hollywood in Eli Roth's horror thriller film Knock Knock opposite Keanu Reaves and later rose to prominence with Knives Out.

