CCMF 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more as Morgan Wallen is announced as first headliner

The Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) has announced the first headliner for its 2023 Myrtle Beach festival. The first headlining act for one of the four nights of the music festival will be Morgan Wallen, a Tennessee native who rose to prominence after appearing on The Voice's sixth season.

The event organizers unveiled the headliner along with a statement:

"The Carolina Country Music Fest is honored to host Morgan on the beaches of Myrtle Beach in June 2023."

The festival is set to be held from June 8 to 11, 2023. Tickets for next year's event are already on sale. They can be purchased from the event’s official website. The 3 day general admission tickets are up for sale starting from $209, while the VIP 4 day passes can be purchased for $469.

CCMF will announce more headliners as the festival draws closer

The first headliner of the event, Morgan Cole Wallen, is an American country music singer and songwriter. He competed on The Voice's sixth season, first as a member of Usher's team, then as a member of Adam Levine's team. Following his elimination from the playoffs that season, he signed with Panacea Records and released his debut EP, Stand Alone, in 2015.

In 2022, he won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music for his album Dangerous. Wallen has established himself as a known name in the industry.

The 2023 edition of the festival will see performances from 30 different artists. The rest of the lineup will be announced as the festival draws closer.

Carolina Country Music Fest @CCMFLive If you're waiting in the cue to buy tickets, hang with us - stay in there, do not exit and loose your spot! We are experiencing high traffic right now. If you're waiting in the cue to buy tickets, hang with us - stay in there, do not exit and loose your spot! We are experiencing high traffic right now.

Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) is an annual outdoor country music festival held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in June each year. The festival was founded in 2015 by Full House Productions, based in Charlotte.

CCMF is known for hosting some of country music's biggest names, as well as new artists. Thousands of country music fans flock to Myrtle Beach as well.

The first ever CCMF inaugural event in 2015 drew over 20,000 people, while the second year (2016) drew 25,000. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but was able to return to its home town in June 2021. An estimated 35,000 people attended the sold-out 2021 festival.

On February 10, 2022, the Academy of Country Music Awards nominated the CCMF for festival of the year. The CCMF was one of five festivals competing for the title of festival of the year.

Carolina Country Music Fest @CCMFLive Get your tickets locked in for CCMF 2023 now at The CCMF 2022 Full Rewind is here and it's making us really miss y'all! Did you see yourself?Get your tickets locked in for CCMF 2023 now at ccmf.com - payment plans available. The CCMF 2022 Full Rewind is here and it's making us really miss y'all! Did you see yourself? 😍 Get your tickets locked in for CCMF 2023 now at ccmf.com - payment plans available. https://t.co/H5L327gY6z

The latest Carolina Country Music Fest 2022 took place from Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. Over 30 artists performed on four distinct stages on the festival grounds.

Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, The Marshall Tucker Band, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chase Rice, Chris Lane, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, LoCash, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Jukebox Rehab, Lewis Brice, Neon Union, and others were among the performers. The event was once again sold out, with 35,000 people in attendance.

