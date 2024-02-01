Celebrity Birthdays today (February 1): Harry Styles, Pauly Shore, and more

January was full of celebrity birthdays, including Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik, Issa Rae, Christian Bale, and Justin Timberlake’s birthdays. Now, February has arrived, with new stars celebrating their special day. Hollywood singers and actors such as Harry Styles, Pauly Shore, and more celebrate their birthdays on February 1, 2024.

Readers who are also celebrating their birthdays today, February 1, 2024, can check out with which Hollywood singer, actor, actress, or comedian they share their special day.

Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays fall on February 1

Harry Styles

Born on February 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles, aka Harry Styles, celebrates his 30th birthday today. Styles is a singer best known for being a part of the boy band One Direction. He commenced his music career in 2010 by competing as a solo contestant on The X Factor.

After his elimination from the show, he was put together with the other four eliminated contestants: Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. Thus, One Direction was formed.

In 2011, the band released their debut solo album, Up All Night, which ranked number two on the UK Album Chart. Following that, they also released hit albums Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015).

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, which gave Styles a chance to explore his solo career. His third album, Harry’s House (2022), won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Pauly Shore

Born on February 1, 1968, Paul Montgomery Shore, aka Pauly Shore, turns 56 today as he celebrates his birthday. Shore is a comedian, actor, and filmmaker.

He commenced his career in stand-up comedy at 17. In 1992, he got his first major role in the film Encino Man, in which he starred as Stanley Brown.

After that, he appeared in Son in Law (1993) and Bio-Dome (1996). He also starred in the television sitcom Pauly, which aired from March 1997 to April 1997.

In 2003, Shore ventured into filmmaking with Pauly Shore is Dead, which starred him in the lead role. He also appeared in the reality television show Minding the Store.

Following that, he starred in Adopted, which was released in 2010, and starred as himself in the 2018 series Alone Together.

In January 2024, he starred in a short film based on the life of Richard Simmons. The film was titled The Court Jester and is available to stream on YouTube for free.

Jihyo

Born on February 1, 1997, Park Ji-hyo, aka Jihyo, celebrates her 27th birthday today. Jihyo is a South Korean singer known for being the leader of the girl group Twice. The band was formed by the record label JYP Entertainment in 2015, and in the same year, in October, the group released their debut extended play (EP), The Story Begins.

Like Ooh-Ahh from the EP, bagged 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop debut song to do so.

In August 2023, Jihyo’s debut extended play, Zone, was released and ranked number one on the Circle Album Chart. Killin' Me Good, the lead single from the EP, also charted in five countries. With the extended play’s release, she became the second member of Twice, to make a solo debut.

On Twice’s Ready to Be World Tour, she also performed an unreleased track from the EP, Nightmare.

Heather Morris

Born on February 1, 1987, Heather Elizabeth Morris, aka Heather Morris, turns 37 today as she celebrates her birthday. Morris is an actress, singer, and dancer known for her work in the musical comedy-drama series Glee.

She first appeared in the reality television dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance Season 8 in 2006. Following that, she pursued her dancing career and became a backup dancer on The Beyonce Experience world tour.

Morris also performed at the American Music Awards, Saturday Night Live, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Following that, she received supporting roles in Adam Sandler’s Bedtime Stories (2008) and Fired Up! (2009).

Her major role in the television industry came with Glee, which aired for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. In the show, she played the role of a cheerleader named Brittany Pierce.

