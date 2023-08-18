News emerged that Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus are contenders for the Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show. And as is always the case with pop culture and sports, it immediately divided opinion.

One must acknowledge they are both global superstars, but they might not be everyone's cup of tea. The pressure is high to match the performance of the Super Bowl Half Time show by Rihanna last year. It attracted 121 million viewers, which is the biggest ever draw for the slot.

With such intense scrutiny, as soon as Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles were named among favorites for the Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show, many people were already there to pass judgment on social media. Here are some of the responses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who apart from Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles is still in contention for Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show?

Apart from Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles, Jack Harlow and Bad Bunny are also reportedly in consideration. The decision has not been made final yet but Styles and Cyrus are reportedly the frontrunner. Whether it means that one or the other will play, or the Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show will go with an ensemble is unknown. They have tried formats with mutliple headliners before.

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show would have wanted to build on last year's success by Rihanna and for a time it looked like they were aiming for Taylor Swift. Her 'The Eras Tour' has taken her to many of NFL's current markets and stadiums and has wowed players from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes. So, it would have been a natural fit to have her perform the show this year. She is also one of the few global superstars who has pulling power like Rihanna.

However, based on latest reporting, she has turned down the opportunity to perform in the Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show. That has left Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles as the leading contenders for the show. The former has been a sensation this year with her breakup single 'Flowers', after she split up with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The latter is an international star who rose to fame with British-Irish pop band One Direction.

Hence, if any of them comes and performs for in the Half Time show, there is a possibility of garnering a higher proportion of international audience. That could also increase interest in the game of football outside the US and maybe that is why they are taking such an approach.