Celebrity Birthdays Today (January 3): Mel Gibson, Florence Pugh, and more

January marks the month of the new year’s arrival and celebrity birthdays. This month is full of festivities and Hollywood celebrities’ birthday celebrations. Mel Gibson, Florence Pugh, and many more A-listed personalities celebrate their birthdays this month.

So, readers having their birthday can check out with which celebrity they share the special day. As Hollywood icons celebrate their special day on January 3, 2024, here is a list of actors turning a year older.

Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays fall on January 3

Mel Gibson

Born on January 3, 1956, Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson, aka Mel Gibson, celebrates his 68th birthday today. Gibson is a popular Hollywood actor and filmmaker. He is known for starring in the biggest Hollywood featurettes and directing box-office hit films.

In 1979, Gibson got his first breakthrough role in the Mad Max film series, which starred him as Max Rockatansky. The post-apocalyptic film turned out to be a box-office success and also received positive reviews from critics.

In 1987, Gibson starred in the buddy cop film Lethal Weapon alongside Danny Glover. The Richard Donner-directed film was later expanded into a franchise with the release of Lethal Weapon 2 (1989), Lethal Weapon 3 (1992), and Lethal Weapon 4 (1998).

Besides acting, he has also directed films such as Braveheart (1995) and The Passion of the Christ (2004).

Florence Pugh

Born on January 3, 1996, Florence Rose Pugh, aka Florence Pugh, turns 28 today as she celebrates her birthday. Pugh is known for starring in critically acclaimed films, and she is also part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She gained recognition in the entertainment industry for her leading role in the drama film Lady Macbeth (2016). The William Oldroyd-directed film won multiple awards at the British Independent Film Awards, with Pugh winning the Best Actress title.

In 2019, Pugh starred in the sports biographical film Fighting with My Family, where she portrayed the role of professional wrestler Paige. Her performance was praised by critics, and this earned her international recognition.

Later, she starred in A24’s horror film Midsommar and the period drama Little Women. Her role in the Greta Gerwig-directed film earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Now, she is part of the MCU as Yelena Belova, who made her first appearance in Black Widow (2021).

Danica McKellar

Born on January 3, 1975, Danica Mae McKellar, aka Danica McKellar, celebrates her 49th birthday today. McKellar is known for starring in popular television series and films. Besides acting, she has also worked as a voice actor in multiple animated series.

She gained popularity in the entertainment industry after starring in the comedy-drama The Wonder Years, where she played the role of Winnie Cooper. The series aired for a total of six seasons on the television network ABC, from 1988 to 1993.

In addition to starring in television series, she has appeared in multiple films for the Hallmark Channel. She has voiced prominent characters in DC animated series, which include Miss Martin in Young Justice, Killer Frost in DC Super Hero Girls, and Frieda Goren in Static Shock.

She also joined the ensemble cast of the television series Project Mc2, which streamed on Netflix from 2015 to 2017.

Dabney Coleman

Born on January 3, 1932, Dabney Wharton Coleman, aka Dabney Coleman, turns 92 today as he celebrates his birthday. Coleman is best known for popular Hollywood films of the 80’s and 90’s.

In addition to acting in Hollywood films, he has also starred in multiple television series. He has also worked as a voice actor in an animated series.

Coleman rose to fame for starring in the comedy film 9 to 5, released in 1980. He played the role of Franklin Hart Junior, starring alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. Following that, he starred in the satirical romantic comedy film Tootsie, released in 1982.

The Sydney Pollack-directed film was nominated for ten Academy Awards. In 1997, he voiced the character of Principal Peter Prickly in Recess, which aired on Disney Channel from 1997 to 2001.