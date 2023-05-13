Celebrity breakups of 2023: Kim Zolciak X Kroy Biermann and 5 celebrity couples who surprisingly split 

Love comes and goes, but when it is a celebrity breakup, it becomes a topic of fascination and speculation for the media and public alike. The latest celebrity couple to part ways is Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who were married for eleven years before deciding to get a divorce.

It has only been five months into the new year, and there has already been so many celebrity breakups that have shocked and disappointed fans. From shocking splits that dominate headlines for weeks to quieter amicable endings, 2023 has already witnessed the demise of many high-profile relationships.

Here are six celebrity breakups that came as a surprise to the public.

This article only mentions celebrity breakups that were officially filed at court or confirmed by the couples.

Kim Zolciak X Kroy Biermann, Reese Witherspoon X Jim Toth, Maisie Williams X Reuben Selby and 3 other shocking celebrity breakups in 2023

1) Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's recent divorce is the latest celebrity breakup to grab media attention. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband, ex-NFL pro Kroy Biermann, were married for eleven years before filing for divorce in May 2023.

Legal court documents lists April 30 as the date of separation between the two, with Zolciak further stating that the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak has also filed for primary physical custody of their kids, as well as joint legal custody. She has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Biermann and Zolciak tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2011, and share four children together.

2) Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer announced their divorce on April 22 through a social media post. The pair were married for two years before they decided to part ways.

The model announced her divorce from her actor husband on her Instagram story, adding that they would remain amicable in order to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Luca.

She wrote:

"Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca. Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."

3) Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Another celebrity breakup that broke hearts was that of Reese Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband, Jim Toth. The couple announced their divorce through a joint statement on Instagram, a few days before their wedding anniversary.

In the since-deleted post, the couple said:

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth were married for eleven years and have a son, Tennessee James Toth. The pair started dating in 2010 and got married the following year on on March 26, 2011.

4) Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby

In February 2023, Maisie Williams announced that she had parted ways with her boyfriend of five years, Reuben Selby. The actress put up an Instagram story to share the news of their breakup. The breakup appeared to be mutual and amicable.

Sharing a selfie of the couple, the actress noted that it was "the end of an era" and wrote:

"@reubenselby_ and I decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so. This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put out brains together."

The couple had mostly kept their love life private; however, they had publicized their relationship in March 2019, when Selby shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

5) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from her actor husband Kevin Costner in May 2023. Official documents show that Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split and asked for joint custody of their three children.

A representative for Costner said:

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The couple married in 2004 after dating for four years.

6) Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman officially filed for divorce in April 2023. While Reynolds and Volkman had announced their decision in September 2022, the celebrity breakup came as a shock to fans as the couple were separating after almost twelve years of marriage.

The couple had already gone through a separated phase in 2018, when Reynolds announced that they would be getting a divorce. But later on, the couple reconciled and never went through with their decision.

Reynolds and Volkman share three daughters and a son.

In the end, celebrity breakups serve as a reminder that even the most glamorous and seemingly perfect relationships are not immune to the challenges and complexities of love. While the public may never fully understand the intricacies of these high-profile splits, they continue to captivate us while also allowing us to reflect on our own relationships.

