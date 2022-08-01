Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 episode 4: Who is richer - Joe Lo Truglio or Thomas Lennon?

Celebrity Family Feud will return to ABC on Sunday, for a brand new episode. This week, the famed reality TV competition series will feature new teams going head-to-head against each other for a chance to win the cash prize for a charity of their choice. The second half of the episode will see Joe Lo Truglio face off against Thomas Lennon.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud premiered only recently, and has featured various celebrity teams battling it out on stage. Apart from Joe and Thomas, two other teams that will fight for a chance to win money for their charity are the Grammy Award-winning quartet Boyz II Men vs comedian Amber Ruffin and her family.

Joe will be playing with his family for LifeWire. His team will include his wife, Beth Dover, and brother Brian Lo Truglio along with his parents, Joseph P. Lo Truglio and Helen Lo Truglio.

Meanwhile, Thomas will also be playing with his family for Dogs Without Borders. His team includes his wife Jenny Lennon and son Oliver Lennon. His sister-in-law Amy Robertson Smith and brother-in-law Randy Smith will also be joining forces with Thomas to play the game.

Both Joe and Thomas are well-known actors, comedians and producers who have worked on various movies and series. They also worked together in Reno 911! where Thomas played the role of a Lieutenant and Joe played the role of a Deputy.

With less than a day left for the Celebrity Family Feud episode to air, this article explores both actors' net worth.

Thomas has a higher networth than Joe, whom he will face off in Celebrity Family Feud

Thomas Lennon is a famed comedian, actor, director, writer and producer. The Celebrity Family Feud contestant is well-known for his role as Lieutenant Jim Dangle in Reno 911!

Apart from starring as a cast member on the famed series, he also co-created, wrote, directed and executive produced the same show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thomas has a net worth of around $6 million.

Thomas has worked on various popular films as a writer alongside his writing partner, Robert Ben Garant. The two have worked on notable films like the Night at the Museum series, The Pacifier, Balls of Fury, and Baywatch.

His Celebrity Family Feud opponent Joe has a net worth of around $5 million, according to the same site. Joe is known for his recurring role on Brooklyn Nine Nine as Charles Boyle. Similar to Thomas, Joe is also known for his acting, writing and production.

Joe is also known for his role on The State, a comedy sketch series that was co-created by Thomas Lennon. Joe played a role on the series from 1993 to 1995. Other well-known works of the actor include Wet Hot American Summer, I Love You Man, Superbad, Paul, Role Models and Wanderlust.

Both Joe and Thomas attended NYU together:

Thomas was born on August 9, 1970. He hailed from Oak Park, Illinois and is of Irish and Scottish descent. Joe, on the other hand, was born on December 2, 1970 and was from Queens, New York. He grew up in Florida and is of Italian and Irish descent. Both contestants went to New York University, where they participated in the school's sketch comedy group.

Celebrity Family Feud airs every Sunday night only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

