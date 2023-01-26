Celebrity Jeopardy episode 12 release date, time, and contestants

Celebrity Jeopardy returns with another episode on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Three contestants who won their way through the Quarterfinals will return for the semifinals to be a step closer to the $1 million grand prize.

Set to appear in the upcoming episode are Michael Cera, Patton Oswalt, and Brendan Hunt. Brendan appeared on the show last week and went up against B.J. Novak and Cari Champion while supporting Soccer Without Borders.

Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt appeared in episode 10 against Torrey DeVitto and Candace Parker to raise money for Alice’s Kids. Michael Cera appeared during Celebrity Jeopardy Quarterfinal #7 and played against Brianne Howey and Zeo Chao to help raise funds for Saving Mothers.

Meet the semifinalists of Celebrity Jeopardy ahead of episode 12

Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory will welcome back three Quarterfinal winners to Celebrity Jeopardy as they participate in the semifinals to take a step closer to the grand prize of $1 million for their respective charities.

Michael Cera

The Canadian actor was born in 1988 in Ontario. Known for his role as George Michael Bluth in Arrested Development, Cera became interested in acting after watching Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters. His career began with small parts, but he rose to prominence when he appeared in I Was a Sixth Grade Alien in 1999.

The Celebrity Jeopardy contestant gained recognition through Arrested Development and won his first Best Actor award in 2005 for his role in Darling Darling. In 2007, he released the critically acclaimed movie Juno and won the Breakthrough Artist at the Austin Film Critics Association Awards.

Patton Oswalt

The American stand-up comedian was born in 1969 and is best known as a voice artist who voiced the lead character in Ratatouille. Oswalt was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and attended the College of William and Mary, where he was an English major.

The Celebrity Jeopardy semifinalist started performing as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s and was a writer for MADtv. In 1996, he got his own HBO Comedy special which opened many doors for him. He started appearing on many shows and films, including Seinfeld and The King of Queens.

Oswalt is credited with writing several comic books, including Batman, The Simpsons, and Firefly. Other books in his portfolio include Zombie Spaceship Wasteland, Silver Screen Fiend: Learning About Life from an Addiction to Film, The Overrated Book, and The Rock Bible: Unholy Scripture for Fans and Bands.

Brendan Hunt

Known for his roles in We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses 2, Hunt is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Celebrity Jeopardy to raise money for Soccer Without Borders.

The American actor and writer attended a theater program at Illinois State University in 1996. After earning his theater degree, the actor moved to Amsterdam and joined the Boom Chicago comedy group. During his time with the troupe, he was the head writer of the improv group and was featured in Comedy Central’s news segment Comedy Central News.

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Celebrity Jeopardy.

