Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 9? Result, Final Jeopardy and more about ABC’s show

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 returned to ABC after two months on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with a brand new episode 9. The seventh quarter-final featured three actors — Michael Cera, Brianne Howey, and Zoë Chao.

As per the format of the show, celebrities participate to win money for their respective charities. Even if two players lose at the end of the game, they are not sent home empty-handed. Celebrity Jeopardy! donate $30,000 to their respective charities.

In episode 9, the celebrity contestants and their charities were:

1) Michael Cera, an actor from Arrested Development and Life & Beth, played for the charity Saving Mothers.

2) Brianne Howey, an actor from Ginny & Georgia and Dollface, played for Save the Children.

3) Zoë Chao, an actor from The Afterparty and Senior Year, played for Hour Children.

Today’s Celebrity Jeopardy! winner is Michael Cera

All three actors had a great time on Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 9. While Brianne Howey was seen struggling to use her signaling device, Michael Cera and Zoë Chao were pretty impressive in the quarter-final round.

The categories for the first round included “Arrested Developments, International Man Of Myth Story, Virginny & Georgia, Merriam-Webster Defines It As…, Chao!, Let Me Noodle On That.”

Michael took the lead in the game from the start. In round 1, he gave 10 correct and two incorrect answers, banking $2,400. Next in line was Zoë, who correctly answered eight questions and scored $1,900. Brianne, on the other hand, was seen having some difficulty with her signaling device. She managed to give two correct answers, banking $500.

In the second round, the categories included “Obscure Movie Quotes, A Total Frame Job, Famous Women, Blended Words, Nature, Seems Like Ancient Times.”

Michael thrived in the Double Jeopardy round as he found two Daily Doubles. Although he wagered a lesser amount, he got a good lead due to the Daily Doubles. He banked $9,300 in round 2. Zoë landed in second place with $4,500 by giving four correct answers. Brianne was again at the bottom. The Ginny & Georgia actress’ score was negative for some time, but she recovered from it and banked $900 in round 2.

In the Triple Jeopardy round, the categories included “Philosophy, We Mean Business, Impersonators, Boozy Phrases, Official State Stuff, They Were Teachers.”

Zoë and Brianne couldn’t surpass the $10,000 mark in round 3. While The Afterparty actress scored $6,300, Brianne banked $2,700. Michael was unstoppable in this round as he found all three Daily Doubles and won them. His score skyrocketed to $20,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players were able to give the correct answer to the final question. While Zoë wagered all her money, Brianne gave up $700 after losing the final round. Although Michael lost the final round, he wagered $0, which meant it didn’t affect his score from round 3.

Hence, Michael Cera won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Michael Cera: Tonight's winner (Image via Tyler Golden/ABC)

Final Jeopardy clue, solution and result

The category for the Final Jeopardy in Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 9 was “20th Century People.” The final clue read:

“Calling him “the embodiment of pure intellect”, in December 1999 TIME Magazine named him Person of the Century.”

The solution was “Albert Einstein.”

None of the celebrity players gave the correct answer to the final round’s question. While Zoë and Brianne wrote something out of context, Michael guessed “Hawking.”

Take a look at the final results of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 9, hosted by Mayim Bialik:

Michael Cera: $20,000 – $0 = $20,000 (Who is Hawking?) (Semi-Finalist)

Brianne Howey: $2,700 – $700 = $2,000 ($30,000) (Who is Michael Cera (hi Peach!))

Zoë Chao: $6,300 – $6,300 = $0 (($30,000) (Who is Bi Bi)

Michael earned a spot in the semi-finals after winning episode 9. The Life & Beth actor will now compete with two semifinalists, who will be announced in the next two weeks.

The celebrity who will win the last semi-finals of season 1 will then compete with finalists Wil Wheaton and Ike Barinholtz.

Meanwhile, tune in to ABC every Thursday to watch a new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1.

Poll : 0 votes