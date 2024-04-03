Chance Perdomo's character in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina explored as co-star Kiernan Shipka pays tribute to the late actor

Kiernan Shipka paid tribute to her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo in an emotional Instagram post. The actor, 27, who played Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose Spellman in the popular Netflix series, passed away on March 29 following a motorcycle accident.

Sharing some pictures and a video with Chance from Sabrina’s set, Kiernan addressed the late actor as “Chancey Pants” in her post. She began:

“Oh man this hurts.”

Kiernan described Chance as a “one of a kind soul” and the most creative, fiery, loving, caring, and connected person one can have. The 24-year-old continued:

“As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”

The actress expressed her devastation at Chance’s death she wrote the world without him is hard to picture. Calling the late actor’s humanity a “generous gift” to her and others, Kiernan concluded:

“I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Chance Perdomo's Ambrose Spellman explored in the wake of the actor's death

Chance Perdomo appeared in all four seasons of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as the titular character’s warlock cousin from England. His character Ambrose Spellman resides in Greendale — a fictional town located on the other side of the Sweetwater River.

A binding spell cast by the Witches Council has Ambrose trapped in the Spellmans’ funeral home for 75 years until Father Blackwood releases him. Before being confined in the mortuary, Ambrose was an individual who lost his father to witch hunters. It led him to wander from one university to another searching for a father figure for comfort. Ambrose has also been a poet, publishing his first collection at 17.

He became a follower of a “young Crowley”, supposedly referring to the original 19th-century occultist Aleister Crowley. In the series, Ambrose Spellman got arrested for being involved in a scheme to explode the Vatican.

However, his determination not to betray his accomplices by disclosing their names caused his confinement with a binding spell. The warlock has since been working at the Spellman Mortuary as a mortician.

In the show, Ambrose’s character suffers from depression and loneliness. He resorts to jokes, sarcasm, and familial affection as a coping mechanism.

Despite his age in the show, Chance Perdomo’s Ambrose Spellman appears as a young muscular man in his twenties. He is often seen walking barefoot in a silk robe and trousers inside the house. When he leaves the house on rare occasions, Ambrose dons a shirt under a velvet blazer paired with pants and Chelsea boots.

Ambrose Spellman’s personality in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is shown to be very witty. He tries to guide his cousin Sabrina through every situation. It is unclear where Sabrina and Ambrose are related by blood, however, the two share a close bond. He is her sole partner in crime and also keeps the secret of Sabrina Morningstar — a time paradox created by Sabrina Spellman.

The warlock holds expansive powers and abilities in witchcraft, including necromancy, astral projection, exorcisms, atmokinesis, warding, containment, and remote teleportation.

Other artists and co-stars of Chance Perdomo pay tribute to the late actor

Chance Perdomo’s untimely demise has left his friends, family, and co-stars deeply heartbroken. Several cast members from his latest show Gen V mourned the actor. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Luke Riordan in the 2023 series wrote on X:

“What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance.”

Lucy Davis, who played Hilda Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, took to Instagram to grieve Chance Perdomo. She recalled meeting the young actor just before Christmas and shared how the two played pranks together and shared many laughs on the set of the Netflix show.

Sabrina's screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa expressed his shock and devastation at Chance's death. He wrote:

"A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): “There is no true death for witches, only transformation.” Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin."

The producers of Gen V also shared a joint statement addressing Chance's death and sent their condolences and prayers to his family.

Chance Perdomo was also known for playing Landon in the After movie franchise.