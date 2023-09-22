Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business on Netflix: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business, an all-new stand-up special, is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 26, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.

In this new special, Luenell talks about a variety of topics, including her family equations, her experience traveling by plane for the first time, and her opinions on politics and cancel culture. Viewers can anticipate a lot of laughs from the Netflix special, as comedian Luenell is known for her loud and frequently contentious sense of humor.

The official synopsis of Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business, as per Netflix, reads:

"Fasten your seat belts and get ready for take-off because Luenell goes all in for her first-ever Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business. Commanding the stage from her hometown in Oakland, California, Luenell exposes all of the absurdities of air travel, the importance of keeping the window shade up, and why she has appointed herself the unofficial air marshal of the skies."

Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business is among the Chappelle's Home Team series, which consists of a number of stand-alone comedy specials from numerous comedians selected by veteran comedian Dave Chappelle himself.

Additionally, Chappelle's Home Team - Leunell: Town Business is executive-produced by Chappelle. The first comic to appear on his special, Legendary, was comedian Earthquake, which premiered in February 2022.

Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business promises to be a hilarious watch for viewers

The trailer for Chapelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business hints at some controversial topics that viewers can expect to be brought up in the special. Even though brief, the trailer serves as the perfect introduction to Luenell's comedy style and gives the viewers an idea of the comedian's bluntness and straightforwardness.

Known for her brash sense of humor, comedian Luenell talks about a range of subjects in Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business, including drugs, s*x, and politics, and expresses her honest views on the topics.

While most comedians today have been accused by audiences of being too reserved in their opinions due to the prevalent cancel culture and scripting their stand-up routines, Luenell breaks these barriers.

Unapologetic and unafraid to say whatever she wants, the comedian revives a unique comedic style from the 1990s, which is a key factor in how she has managed to garner a huge audience throughout the years.

Luenell, who began her career in 1993, has since starred in a host of acclaimed projects, gaining global appreciation.

Her credits include The Boondocks, That's My Boy, A Star is Born, I Got the Hook Up 2, Borat!, Hacks, Katt Williams: American Hustle, Dolemite Is My Name, Don't Get Caught, Coming 2 America, The Rickey Smiley Show, L.A.P.D African Cops, and God Save the Queens, among others.

Surprisingly, despite her major fan following and endless credits, the show marks the first stand-up special for the famed comedian, making the series much-awaited. What makes the show even more anticipated among viewers is that it is produced by the wildly popular Dave Chapelle, whose blessing has already forced fans to have great expectations for the upcoming series.

Chappelle's Home Team - Leunell: Town Business premieres on September 26, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.