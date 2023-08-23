5 characters who will likely die in House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 is rapidly approaching, and fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for its release. This sequel to the Game of Thrones legacy has continued to intrigue audiences with its tapestry of political intrigue, familial ties, and dramatic betrayals.

The show's first season introduced us to a myriad of characters, both new and familiar, laying the groundwork for a power struggle that promises to rival even the most dramatic moments of its predecessor.

Delving into the intricacies of the Targaryen dynasty, the first season was a whirlwind of plot twists, setting the stage for further turmoil and conflict. With this backdrop, predictions about the fates of central characters in House of the Dragon season 2 are rife.

Building on this anticipation, we have sifted through the labyrinth of Westerosi politics, loyalties, and prophecies to identify five characters whose fates seem uncertain.

As the Targaryen civil war intensifies, these individuals could face their ultimate reckoning, whether by choices made or circumstances thrust upon them. Let's delve into who they are and the events that might seal their destinies in the upcoming House of the Dragon season 2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Meleys, Ser Arryk Cargyll, and 3 other characters who will likely die in House of the Dragon season 2

1) Blood

Blood, the notorious assassin of Prince Jaehaerys, has rapidly become one of the pivotal characters to watch in House of the Dragon. His capture and subsequent torment might be a significant subplot in House of the Dragon season 2.

As he endures painful torture, Blood drops incriminating hints pointing toward Mysaria's potential involvement in the regicidal plot. His testimonies, extracted in agony, could reshape political alliances and intensify rivalries in House of the Dragon season 2.

While the chances of his survival seem low, Blood's revelations will undoubtedly echo throughout the season, affecting the trajectories of many others.

2) Rhaenys Targaryen

The strong-willed Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, often heralded as the "Queen Who Never Was," has made her mark in House of the Dragon with her unwavering allegiance to Rhaenyra.

Her participation in the epic Battle at Rook's Rest will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of season 2 of House of the Dragon. Here, she'll likely find herself outflanked, facing the combined might of Aegon Targaryen II and Prince Aemond Targaryen.

Even for a seasoned warrior like Rhaenys, the situation seems dire. Her potential death will not only be a personal tragedy but also shift the balance of power, offering a raw glimpse into the actual costs of war in House of the Dragon season 2.

3) Meleys

Dragons have always been at the heart of Targaryen lore, and Meleys is no exception. Commanded by Rhaenys Targaryen, this fiery beast will confront formidable adversaries in House of the Dragon season 2.

Simultaneously engaging with Aegon's Sunfyre and Aemond's Vhagar, Meleys is expected to showcase incredible resilience and strength. However, even her formidable prowess may not be enough.

The unfolding dragon duel will be a spectacle, highlighting the physical might of these creatures and the deep emotional bonds they share with their riders. Meleys' possible demise in House of the Dragon season 2 will underline the tragic losses suffered in the quest for dominion.

4) Ser Arryk Cargyll

Ser Arryk Cargyll's impending arc in season 2 of House of the Dragon promises to be riveting. His daring mission to infiltrate Dragonstone, impersonating his twin, hints at a storyline fraught with tension and suspense. Guided by Ser Criston's directives, his covert operation takes a heart-wrenching turn when he comes face-to-face with his own Blood, Ser Erryk.

Their confrontation, layered with complex emotions, will be a portrayal of the devastating consequences of civil war. This anticipated duel between the brothers stands to be one of the most emotionally charged sequences in House of the Dragon season 2.

5) Ser Erryk Cargyll

Having made his allegiances clear in House of the Dragon season 1, Ser Erryk's fate is inextricably tied to that of his twin, Arryk. As he aligns himself with Rhaenyra Targaryen, Erryk's devotion sets the stage for a tragic family rift.

The unexpected encounter with his brother at Dragonstone culminates in a duel of blades and torn loyalties. Their battle promises to be a haunting representation of the broader conflicts tearing Westeros apart in season 2 of House of the Dragon.

As viewers brace for this epic showdown, the poignant undertones of their clash will underscore the themes of love, duty, and sacrifice that permeate the series.

As the Targaryen civil war reaches fever pitch, House of the Dragon season 2 looks set to be an emotional and action-packed installment. With destinies at stake and allegiances constantly shifting, the future of Westeros remains as uncertain as ever.