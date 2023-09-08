Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Singapore's prominent footwear and accessories brand, Charles & Keith, has always had an eye for fashion that transcends boundaries.

This time out, they've partnered with the talented visual artist Henn Kim, celebrated for her evocative black and white surrealist drawings. The outcome? An exquisite capsule collection that promises more than just a visual treat. Charles & Keith x Henn Kim Collection is a fusion of art and fashion!

The "Heart is Every Where" capsule boasts four unique all-black pieces, capturing the very essence of Henn Kim’s artistic spirit. Drawing inspiration from Kim's fervent wish that her creations be adorned without the constraints of place or occasion, this collection speaks volumes.

In a remarkable turn, Charles & Keith and Henn Kim have melded fashion with artistry in their latest collaboration. As we dive deeper into its offerings, we discover that it's not just about aesthetics; it's a heartfelt message to its wearers to embrace their emotions openly.

Set to launch exclusively on Charles & Keith’s official website and handpicked boutiques, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a range priced between 29 and 179 pounds. Additionally, customers are in for a delightful bonus: exclusive Henn Kim sticker sets accompanying every purchase from this collection.

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection have affordable accessories

The Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection comes up with offerings that seamlessly blend Charles & Keith's renowned craftsmanship with Henn Kim's signature art.

The standout pieces are the result of this collaboration. Ankle boots and a hobo bag adorned with metallic embellishments are the signature parts of Kim’s iconic anatomical heart illustration.

The set doesn't stop there. To add a touch of whimsy, a faux leather scrunchie and a plush cosmic-themed blanket have also been introduced.

Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection (Image via official website of Charles & Keith)

Prices of Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection

Illustrated Heart Charm Ankle Boots - Black Box: S$159.00

Illustrated Heart Cosmo Blanket - Black: S$99.90

Illustrated Heart Scrunchie - Black: S$24.90

Illustrated Heart Charm Ruched Hobo Bag - Black: S$109.00

Henn Kim's art has always been her voice, translating emotions too intricate for mere words onto canvas. The reimagined heart in this collection isn't just an emblem of melancholy; it's a symbol of self-confidence, encouraging wearers to unapologetically showcase their true selves.

Charles & Keith's collaborations have always been a nod to emerging talents in the vast realms of art and design. This particular partnership with Henn Kim was a journey of rediscovering one of her signature illustrations, giving it a fresh twist.

Glimpse of Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection (Image via official website of Charles & Keith)

More importantly, at the heart of this collection lies a poignant message - one of self-expression. A sentiment that aligns perfectly with Charles & Keith's brand values.

In a world where fashion and art often cross paths, the Charles & Keith x Henn Kim collection stands out as a testament to the magic that ensues when two creative worlds collide.

Look at the Charles & Keith and Henn Kim collection (Image via official website of Charles & Keith)

Each piece, bearing the intricate details of Charles & Keith x Henn Kim design ethos, invites wearers to make a statement, to wear their heart on their sleeve, or in this case, on their accessories.

For those in search of a blend of fashion, art, and emotion, this collection promises to be an unforgettable experience.