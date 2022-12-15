Charli XCX Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more details

English singer-songwriter Charli XCX has announced two Australian tour dates for the upcoming year.

The 30-year-old pop singer is scheduled to perform at the Tivoli in Brisbane on February 28, and has also announced a two-date run at the Northcott Theatre in Melbourne on March 2.

Presale tickets for the Fancy singer's Australian tour will be available for Frontier members from December 19 at 11.00 am EDT. A general onsale for Charli XCX’s Australian shows will go live from December 20 at 12.00 pm AEDT on frontiertouring.com/charlixcx.

Details of Charli XCX's 2023 Australian tour dates

The artist is also scheduled to perform at a number of festivals next year, including Live And Proud, and For The Love festival.

Apart from Charli XCX, the Live And Proud festival will feature artists including Kelly Rowland, MUNA, G Flip, and Peach PRC. The For The Love music festival will feature Duke Dumont, Snakehips, Budjerah, Cosmo’s Midnight, Sumner, and KYE.

Check out the dates below:

February 28 -- The Tivoli: Turrbal Jagera, Brisbane

March 2 -- Northcote Theatre: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne

Live And Proud: Sydney World Pride Opening Concert

February 24 -- The Domain: Gadigal Land, Sydney

For The Love Festival

February 25 -- Doug Jennings Park: Yugambeh, Gold Coast

February 26 -- Thomas Dalton Park: Dharawal, Wollongong

4 March -- Catani Gardens: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne

March 5 -- Taylor Reserve: Whadjuk Noongar, Perth

More about Charli XCX's recent album Crash

Earlier in March, Charli XCX released her fifth studio album, Crash, which was her last album with Atlantic Records. In a recent interview with NME, the artist stated:

“To be famous – a stratospheric level of famous – you have to f*cking want that sh*t to happen to you, and you have to do the deal with the devil. You have to fucking go there and run people over. I’m not saying it’s a negative thing, it’s not, but I think with ‘Crash’ I definitely wanted to play that game.”

She further added:

“But I think because of who I am, and the artist that I am and the reference points that I have and the world that I come from, it’s like… there’s just this part of my brain that doesn’t want to function like that.”

The album was previewed by four singles, including Good Ones, New Shapes featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, Beg for You featuring Rina Sawayama, and Baby.

It additionally included two promotional singles, including Every Rule and Used to Know Me.

Speaking about her future plans after concluding her five-label contract with Atlantic Records, the artist told NME:

“There’s so many interesting options that would work for me. I like not having to foot the bill for everything at the beginning, that’s quite scary. Especially when you want to do things on the kind of scale that I did on the last record. I’m still exploring, definitely.”

Apart from her solo work, Charli XCX also co-writes songs. Her most recent contribution was on a collaboration with British artists Sigala & Rita Ora's You for Me.

