Charlie Puth announces new album: Title, release date, pre-order, and more

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has announced further details about his eponymous album. The announcement comes shortly after the release of his new single with BTS member Jung Kook, Left and Right.

Charlie Puth’s new album, titled Charlie, is set to release on October 7, 2022, via Atlantic Records. It will feature 12 tracks, including Light Switch and That’s Hilarious which are already available to stream and download.

Charlie Puth reveals new artwork for his eponymous album

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer has also released the artwork for his new album via Instagram along with a message regarding its creation. The artwork revealed by the singer features Puth wearing a white tank top and black leather pants, leaning against a white cube. Doodles and snippets of phrases float above Puth’s head against a white background.

The caption read:

"This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie continued, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you."

The album is available for pre-order via the artist’s official website or the iTunes Store. Fans can also pre-save the album on multiple platforms, including Spotify and Deezer.

Charlie is Puth’s third studio album after 2018’s Voicenotes and 2016’s Nine Track Mind. However, Puth released various singles over the years.

Charlie Puth collaborated with BTS star Jung Kook for new single

Charlie Puth has collaborated with the popular BTS member Jung Kook for the first single of the album, Left and Right. The duo have since shared various comedic videos on social media promoting the song.

In a video recently shared on BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, Jung Kook appreciated Charlie Puth for his creative music production. He also said that working with Puth was a new and exciting opportunity for him. He further commented:

"When I got to collaborate with him on Left and Right, I thought it was a new opportunity and I thought about how I should express my colors in it."

Despite being a superstar in his own right, Jung Kook had his moments of doubt when it came to his portion of the song. However, the singer noted that Puth put his worries to rest, reassuring him that he loved his voice.

"It's really amazing that I got to collaborate with him. I wasn’t sure if I should be the one to feature in the song but when Charlie and I messaged each other, he said he really loved my voice."

Last year, Puth also collaborated with Elton John for a song titled After All from the latter’s album The Lockdown Sessions.

