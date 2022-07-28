Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet: How was an angry mother Hunter Moore's undoing?

Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, looks at infamous internet icon Hunter Moore and his revenge p*rn website, Is Anyone Up? from several perspectives.

The first vantage point would be that an angry mother was his undoing. The second would be his unwillingness to participate in the documentary that centers around him and his exploits. However, despite his 'no,' Netflix used his stills and archival clips within the docuseries. The limited series also displays a message at the end:

"Hunter Moore initially agreed to take part in this series but later declined our invitation. We decided to use his image anyway."

The three-episode docuseries takes viewers along the journey of the cyberbullying perpetuated by Hunter Moore and his infamous website, which subsequently led to a full-fledged FBI investigation. Unexpected allies joined forces to bring down the self-proclaimed "life ruiner," with Charlotte Laws at the top.

Charlotte Laws was Hunter Moore's undoing

Kayla Laws was one of Hunter Moore's victims stuck in a similar situation like hundreds of others, with her explicit pictures in the open on the website Is Anyone Up?. Fortunately, unlike several others, she had her mother, Charlotte Laws, to support her.

Credit must also be given to Kayla's step-father, an attorney, who pushed Hunter to remove his step-daughter's pictures from his website. But it was Charlotte who became the voice of hundreds of women and men who were too scared to talk on their own. She sheltered dozens of victims, offering them a shoulder to cry on.

Charlotte Laws confronted the man, often referred to as a "sociopath," on live television. In the process, she received death and r*pe threats while moving forward with her investigation. At one point, the FBI even praised her investigative skills. She laid the groundwork for them, having already contacted over 40 victims who claimed their privacy had been violated and their accounts hacked by Moore and his hacker accomplice.

A significant factor that the docuseries brought to the spotlight was the "victim blaming" that occurred throughout the years. Kayla Laws was one of the many victims blamed for their carelessness. Charlotte stated in the documentary that a female officer said to her daughter,

"Why would you take a picture like this if you didn't want it on the internet?"

Irrespective of unfavorable circumstances and an unsupportive society, the determined mother stood her ground until the very last moments of Hunter Moore's conviction. Kayla and Charlotte attended the sentencing in 2015, where the former even gave a statement explaining the trauma and suffering that she and her family had endured due to the actions of Moore and his revenge p*rn website.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet shows two sides of the internet regarding Hunter Moore's notorious activities - one came from the victims while the other from his crazy supporters. He was called the "master of manipulation" and an "internet troll" as he showed the world that the internet could be a ruthless place.

The docuseries is now available to watch on Netflix.

