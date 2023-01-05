Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10: Did Stella survive the explosion?

Season 11 of Chicago Fire will conclude in a couple of weeks, and yes, Stella is still alive and well after the horrific event in episode 9. This season saw endless drama, thrills, heroism, and of course numerous wholesome moments.

Chicago Fire Season 11 stars Taylor Kinney, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, and Eamonn Walker.

One of the most adored characters on the show is Lieutenant Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, and the season's tenth episode ended on a nerve-racking cliffhanger that worried thousands of fans. Since season 5, she has been a recurring character.

With that being said, let's take a look at what happened to Stella in the latest episode of Chicago Fire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chicago Fire

Stella, Carver, and Pryma survived the explosion in Season 11 episode 10 of Chicago Fire

Episode 9 Season 11 of the NBC drama ended with a terrifying explosion with Stella, Carver, and Pryma at risk of losing their lives. Pryma was trapped in a building and the two ran into the building to save them.

Upon asking co-showrunner Derek Haas what was going to happen in episode 10, all he said was:

"That is a big, big, question when Episode 10 comes back: Did anyone survive this? Severide's 'gonna rush right into the building, stepping over debris and into the fog, and we're 'gonna be right there with him as we try to figure out if anyone survived."

However, it was shown in the most recent episode that all three members of the group are still alive. They are in the hospital, but some of them have gruesome wounds. Stella was lying on the ground with a painful injury when Severide entered the premises to check on her. Carver did not appear to be hurt, though.

Pryma suffered a broken leg, and Stella's injury would keep her out of action for a couple of weeks but she would make a full recovery. As for Carver, he looks mentally scarred from what happened the other day. The reason was soon revealed.

During the ruckus in the building, Stella stepped in front of Carver to save him, getting injured in the process. When she returned to work, Carver wasn't his usual arrogant self. He was being overprotective and on the call, he even wanted to re-tie the rope knot even though Stella assured him it was fine.

At the end of the episode, both of them have a conversation where she questions him about his behavior as of late by saying:

"Except all of a sudden your overconfidence and bad attitude is completely gone?"

Carver then explained how the incident had completely messed him up and how guilty he felt for not being able to save her. He said:

"I guess I'm not used to being the one who gets saved. And that's what you did. You got hurt by covering me, and I walked out of that house without a scratch. And it's been hanging over me, probably messing with my head. But I will pull it together, per my Lieutenant's orders."

The duo then shared a drink and Carver dropped a sarcastic statement assuring our old loveable antihero is back!

Poll : 0 votes