Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast list: SNL alums John Mulaney, Andy Samberg and others star in Disney animation

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a live-action film from Walt Disney Studios based on the adventures of the renowned chipmunk detective pair, will debut on Disney+ on May 20 at 3:00 AM ET.

The movie, directed by Akiva Schaffer, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, follows the script written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). The film is produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), along with executive producers Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman.

Featuring John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and KiKi Layne as the leads, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will take viewers on a family-friendly animated adventure. The stellar cast will also include Will Arnett, Tim Robinson, and J.K. Simmons, among other notable stars.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast list includes SNL alums John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, and other stars

On May 20, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will debut exclusively on Disney+ in a live-action/CG feature, thirty years after they first debuted on television. The comedy takes a surreal approach, portraying the protagonists as performers who once appeared in the Disney Afternoon television series but now live in modern-day Los Angeles, years after their fame peaked.

Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will voice Chip and Dale, respectively. Mulaney's Chip, a serious and driven chipmunk, is an excellent match for Samberg's Dale, the laid-back and reckless one. Recurring characters from the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers TV series, such as mouse mechanic Gadget Hackwrench (voiced by Tress Macneille), will also appear in the film.

Macneille was the first to voice Chip's character, partnering with Corey Burton, who was the first to voice Dale. Burton is expected to resume his role in this upcoming chipmunks version. This time around, Eric Bana (Dirty John) will voice the character of Monterey Jack, an Australian mouse, for the film.

KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) will feature as Ellie, a rookie detective who works on the missing cases of the toons alongside J.K. Simmons' Captain Putty, a police investigator.

Mean Dean, a cynical and middle-aged version of Peter Pan who will be portrayed by Will Arnett (Bojack Horseman), is the sole nemesis revealed for the film. Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is also a part of the film's cast for an unspecified role.

Furthermore, Seth Rogen will reprise his role as Pumba from The Lion King's 2019 animated adaptation in a guest appearance. In addition, he will also voice Bob, a Viking character whose poorly produced CGI visage has an eerie aspect. A longtime associate of Samberg, Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), will make a guest appearance as the chipmunks' talent agent.

Premiering on May 20, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will be exclusively available to watch on Disney+.

