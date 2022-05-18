What time will Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers air on Disney +? Release date and more explored

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Disney's upcoming live-action/animated adventure comedy adaptation of the classic Chip and Dale series, will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 20 at 3:00 AM EST.

In February 2022, Walt Disney Studios released an official poster for the movie, announcing the official release date for the movie on May 20, 2022.

"It's not a reboot. It's a comeback. Chip 'n Dale: #RescueRangers, an all-new, never-done-before, completely 100% Original movie (based on pre-existing IP owned by Disney), streaming May 20 on @DisneyPlus."

Reunited for the first time since 1990, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers are making a comeback on television screens. The film will ultimately be available to watch on Disney+ on May 20, 2022, after many years of production, with a run-time of 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Exploring the release date, cast, trailer, and more of Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chipmunk duo Chip and Dale, together with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper, establish a private investigation firm known as the Rescue Rangers in the first season of the original series, which debuted on television in 1989. During the course of their investigations, the gang often came face-to-face with the criminals they were trying to apprehend.

In Disney's upcoming live-action movie, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the little detectives must reconnect to take on another investigation in order to save their friend's life.

Walt Disney Studios dropped the official trailer for the anticipated movie on April 27, 2022. The trailer offers a more in-depth look at Chip and Dale's individual lifestyles before they get back together to solve a fresh case involving missing cartoon characters.

The live-action/CG animated comedy will feature A-listers, including John Mulaney as Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale, Kiki Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, and Dennis Haysbert. The stellar cast will also include Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

The official Walt Disney Studios synopsis states:

"In Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

It further reads:

Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life."

Watch the iconic detective duo make a comeback to the big screen after almost four decades without a theatrical release.

The upcoming hit will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 20.

