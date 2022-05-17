Givenchy x Disney: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the luxury character T-shirts collection

Givenchy and Disney are collaborating again for a Givenchy x Disney's The Wonder Gallery collection of character T-shirts. The Givenchy x Disney collection for 2022 will drop a limited-edition collaboration of ready-to-wear luxury apparel items on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The collection will mark the second time Givenchy has collaborated with Disney, the first being the limited edition Disney x Givenchy's Bambi sweatshirt from 2013. The upcoming set will be retailing on the official e-commerce site of Givenchy in a retail range of $520 to $790.

More about the upcoming Givenchy x Disney's limited-edition The Wonder Gallery collection

Givenchy x Disney's limited-edition The Wonder Gallery collection (Image via Givenchy/ @givenchy/ Instagram)

Givenchy's Creative Director, Matthew Williams, has always been a massive fan of Disney World. This is visible through his Instagram handle when you see him making frequent visits to Euro Disney with his young daughters.

Now Givenchy's Creative Director since 2020 is taking his love and affection for Disney to a new height by declaring a long-term collaboration between the LVHM Louis Vuitton-owned fashion house and the kids' entertainment conglomerate.

The Givenchy x Disney collaboration, dubbed The Wonder Gallery, is set to launch its first project on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with a limited-edition ready-to-wear luxury capsule. The brand has further announced a second drop to follow in mid-summer 2022.

In an interview with WWD, Matthew Williams commented upon the upcoming collaboration and his personal feelings towards it.

“Disney has always held a special place in my heart, as it has for so many across generations, countries and cultures. As a boy from California and a father in Paris, Disney has always been a source of meaningful moments throughout my life. It’s a true honor to bring two iconic brands together for this project,” Matthew Williams said in a statement.

The Wonder Gallery features the first drop of the RTW capsule, inspired by the designer's trip to Euro Disney with his daughters.

The garment's collection taps into fashion's craving for nostalgia. Across the collection, tees and hoodies will feature graphics of Disney characters, iconography, and silhouettes.

A few pieces from the collection will feature William's favorite and iconic Disney characters from the Magic Kingdom.

Givenchy released a teaser of the collaboration on its Instagram and other social media handles on Monday, May 16, 2022, as they described The Wonder Gallery collection.

"A limited-edition capsule collection series inspired by some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters and stories," reads the caption.

The collection will include character silhouettes over the set accompanied by Givenchy signatures, including the French brand's 4G emblem. The collection also features padlocks introduced in 2020 as a brand new code courtesy of Williams as he arrived at the house.

Givenchy's rep clarified that the label worked closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios for The Wonder Gallery collection to design the "imaginary realm tinged with nostalgia" line, which features cartoon characters from the animated world.

The characters across the Givenchy x Disney collection are Bambi, Pongo, and Perdita from 101 Dalmations, Oswald from Lucky Rabbit, and Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.

For those who aren't in the know, Oswald from Lucky Rabbit was created in 1972 for Universal Pictures and can be recognized as a long-eared precursor to Mickey Mouse.

Previously, Bambi made a small appearance in a Givenchy staple sweatshirt during the fall-winter 2013 collection. Currently, the item is priced at more than $500 on reseller sites such as Grailed and The RealReal.

The T-shirts from the Givenchy x Disney collection will be available for purchase at $520 to $600. In comparison, the hooded and long-sleeved T-shirt will retail for $790 on the official e-commerce site of Givenchy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar