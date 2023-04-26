Chris Paul x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker: Everything we know so far

The Phoenix Suns' point god, Chris Paul, aka CP3, is collaborating with Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike to release a brand new makeover of the beloved Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. Although no official announcement or pictures have surfaced on the internet yet, trusted sources Brandon1an and MrUnloved1s have revealed the collaboration.

In 2006, CP3 signed a contract with Jordan Brand. As an avid sneakerhead and shoe collector, he has since launched numerous colorways, P.E.s, and more. The report of the launch of this Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to drop this Fall 2023.

The official release date for the Chris Paul x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 24, 2023.

Chris Paul x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker marks the first publicly released collaboration between the duo

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has often made waves within the sneaker industry with their iconic releases. The duo has continually provided their fans with the most desired colorways for their classic sneaker models, such as the Air Jordan 1, as well as amazing collaborative makeovers.

Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world. The duo introduced the Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which is one of the most famous culturally relevant sneaker lines of all time.

The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear and pop-cultural spheres for more than three decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the official Swoosh label's site states:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model's low-top silhouette is being clad in a personal spin by the Phoenix Suns' point guard Chris Paul. If one follows both the NBA and sneaker worlds, they are definitely aware of the dedication shared by Chris Paul for sneakers.

The guard has already released an extensive collection of P.Es, including Air Jordan 4 "Clippers," Air Jordan 5 "Aqua," and Air Jordan 11 "Mint." Expanding the catalog, the duo is now offering a never-seen-before iteration of the low-top AJ1. The NBA player would be forgoing his traditional team-specific color scheme for the AJ1 collab.

A leaked picture of the shoe hasn't been revealed yet; however, the pair is rumored to be released in a Sail and Light Cream color scheme. The shoe will feature typical Jordan branding alongside the personal moniker of the NBA player, in tandem with previous Paul x Jordan shoes.

The pair is expected to be constructed out of premium material and arrive in special packaging. The sneakers are rumored to release on October 24, 2023, for $150 USD.

