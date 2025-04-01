"Chrisean bouta lose her religion"— Netizens react as woman claims she has been around Blueface for the last 5 years 

On March 31, 2025, a woman named Imanni Jackson appeared on the incarcerated rapper Blueface’s Instagram Story and claimed she has been supporting him while he’s been in prison. Jackson alleged that she and the rapper have been “locked in” since 2016-2017.

According to Imanni, they met at “work” while “shooting” together and joked about falling in love at first sight. She mentioned making eye contact with Blueface during the shoot and later exchanging phone numbers. The woman claimed she cooked for the rapper, had dessert, and shared a bath.

“We just chopping it up for a cool minute. And then I came over and chaffed it up, made some steak, mashed potatoes, asparagus. That n***a ate that sh*t up. And of course, I came with dessert… And then, yeah, we took a bath, cleaned ourselves up, a bubble bath with bath bombs,” Imanni claimed.

She further claimed that it was a “five-star setup” and that she had been dealing with Blueface on and off for the last five years, even though they never went official. Imanni mentioned that the rapper had always been single since she had known him and that she had been constantly checking on him in prison to ensure he was in the right mental space.

The IG Story went viral after The Shade Room reposted it, earning varied reactions from netizens. For instance, Instagram user @iamprettyterri commented on the post, mentioning Blueface’s former partner and mother of his child, Chrisean Rock.

A netizen comments on Blueface's personal life. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

As of now, Chrisean hasn’t responded to Imanni Jackson’s claims.

Exploring the women in Blueface’s life in the wake of Imanni Jackson’s claims

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, has been in an on-and-off relationship with Chrisean Rock since 2020. Their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., was born in September 2023.

While Porter has been behind bars for violating his probation, the former couple has experienced a strained relationship, much of which has been played out in public. In March 2024, she revealed during an Instagram Live session that she had chosen to “leave the man alone” as she had been unfaithful.

Additionally, Chrisean mentioned she has no issue with Blue sharing pictures of his “beautiful kids” on social media, emphasizing that her focus is now on raising her child, making a music comeback, returning to the stage, and her faith.

Rock recently performed at Faith City Central’s "Girls Night” concert in Maryland on March 28, 2025. After her show, she shared a clip of herself with her son and wrote in her IG Story:

“I appreciate the love. It’s been over a year since I’ve been on the scene, excited to be back rocking out and getting to it. I have great people beside me, and there’s no stopping. My son is great. Jesus is amazing.”

Later, Chrisean teased her new single, Yahweh, and debuted it live at the same venue on March 30. The song is set for release on April 1.

Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, a reality TV star and the mother of Blueface’s two other children, have been feuding for some time. In a post on X, Alexis criticized Chrisean and Blue’s alleged marriage, questioning why someone would “who don't call his kids and owe child support…”

In response, Rock said she took a “risk on love” by reportedly marrying Blueface. She told Jaidyn that “beefing” over a man was “stupid” since their kids were “related.” She also criticized Blue for not prioritizing his children and accused his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, of using her grandkids for “clout.”

Chrisean and Jaidyn continued their back-and-forth, with the latter accusing the former of playing the victim card, while Rock said Alexis was “crashing out.”

Meanwhile, last week, Jaidyn criticized Chrisean for unfollowing Blueface on Instagram after he posted pictures of his kids. Last year, when rumors emerged that Blue and Chrisean had tied the knot despite his incarceration, his mother, Karlissa, denied it.

Earlier this month, an interview video of Porter sharing his experiences in prison circulated online. His collaborative diss track with DDG also appeared online when DDG shared a preview during a livestream on March 29.

Blueface has been serving four years in prison since August 2024, stemming from a 2021 battery incident and a probation violation.

