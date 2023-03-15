Christian Cowan x Teletubbies limited edition collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

Christian Cowan, a British fashion designer, has collaborated with Teletubbies, one of the most iconic kid's shows, to create a limited edition collection that includes shoes and apparel. The entire collection features popular and classic characters from the cartoon show.

On March 11, 2023, Christian Cowan formally announced the release of the limited-edition collection via his official Instagram account. The multi-piece collection includes boots, denim jackets, jeans, a t-shirt, and a hoodie with screen prints of the Teletubbies characters.

All the products are now available on the official website of Christian Cowan. The collection is priced at $2,500 for high-heel boots, $195 for graphic tees, $350 for graphic hoodies, $595 for denim jackets, and $495 for wide-leg jeans.

The exclusive Christian Cowan x Teletubbies limited edition collection is available in five pieces

Dipsy's head, adorned with antennae, rests atop each boot, arms extended; each pair is made of plush fabric and fastens with a zipper. Pointed toes and sky-high stiletto heels make high-heel boots a conversation starter.

Apart from the boots, the collection includes pieces such as graphic tees, graphic hoodies, denim jackets, and wide-leg jeans.

Christian Cowan stated on the label's official social media platform about the collaboration:

"When deciding what our next collaboration would be, we were throwing around lots of pop culture icons, and then it struck us, let’s do THE icons. We treated Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po & Tinkey-Winkey like the legends they are, shot in an Avedon-esque style, these garments tell the story of our four legendary characters, who have come to step on everyone’s necks and have autographed these pieces for their adoring fans."

Christian Cowan studied fashion at Central Saint Martins in London and later worked for brands like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. He is known for his use of vibrant colors, bold patterns, and unconventional materials, and often incorporates elements of pop culture into his designs.

In addition to his own label, Christian Cowan has collaborated with brands like Barbie, The Powerpuff Girls, and Stuart Weitzman. He has also been recognized with awards like the Fashion Group International Rising Star Award and the British Fashion Council's NewGen Award.

Teletubbies is a British children's television series that was created by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport. The show first aired in 1997 and quickly gained popularity with young children around the world.

The Teletubbies are a group of colorful characters with distinctive personalities, including Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po. The show features simple storylines and interactive elements, such as the Tubby Phone and the Tubby Custard Machine, that encourage children to participate and engage with the characters.

Although the popularity of Teletubbies has declined somewhat in recent years, it remains a beloved children's franchise that continues to be enjoyed by new generations of fans.

