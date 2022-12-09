Christina on the Coast season 4 premiere: Here’s how Christina Hall revamped couple’s kitchen to help them with a fresh start

HGTV's Christina on the Coast returned for an all-new season on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Since the end of season 3 of Christina on the Coast, there's a lot that has changed in Christina's life. During the season 4 premiere of HGTV's famous renovation series, she revealed that she married Josh in a private ceremony at the courthouse. Christina also moved into a new place with her blended family.

Other than that, Christina kicked off the premiere by helping a couple whose been through some tough times by renovating their dark kitchen to give them a fresh start.

The new clients appearing in season 4 of Christina on the Coast were Angela and John. Explaining their situation to James, Christina shared that Angela lost her first husband to cancer years ago.

She added:

"So obviously that was devastating for the family. Time has gone by and she's married a nice man named John. I spoke to Alyssa who is the daughter of Angela. And she wants us to redo the kitchen. The kitchen is dark and it's dated. And it's time for a fresh start and her and John can move forward in life in their newly fresh updated kitchen."

Christina helps couple move forward and turns their dark kitchen brighter in Christina on the Coast season 4

When Christina and James entered the house, Angela and John said that they were excited to have them over. Looking at their kitchen, Christina said that it didn't feel right because the entire house was spacious, but the kitchen looked like it had shelves just placed around it. There also wasn't a lot of counter space and everything just looked dark.

Christina pointed out that the counter tops, the floors, the cabinets, everything looked dark. The couple were fine with everything being renovated. Their only condition was for the fridge to remain the same, since it was fairly new. Angela also added that she liked the skylight in the kitchen and didn't want that to be replaced.

Speaking about how she wanted her kitchen to be, the couple shared:

"I'd like to lighten things up. I'd like to open it up and not have the division of family. It feels like we're divided here."

The couple also had a bar area that they hadn't been using and Angela said that it was because the area was small and useless. She added that it only held wine and some other alcohol for them, but nothing other than that. However, she also said that there were a lot of built-ins in the house that she wanted to keep and since green was her favorite color, she wanted elements of that too.

Christina made a note of the requirements and told Angela and John that she had an idea of what needed to be done. The Christina on the Coast star revealed that they would knock down the wall dividing the kitchen from the dining area.

Finally, she took the small kitchen and moved it into the dining room, giving it an open space with an island. They closed up a window and added a pantry and the fridge and added some uppers, lowers, and the range and the hood.

They kept the sink in the same place as it overlooked the couple's backyard. The Christina on the Coast star added an island in the middle so the couple would have more storage and seating area. They also changed the entire flooring on the first floor to give the house a more cohesive look.

They budgeted everything and managed to do it all with $150,000. When the couple saw the renovated house, they were overjoyed and thanked Christina and James for it.

Angela told them that she was initially skeptical about the idea when her daughter told her that she had reached out. However, she said that she was glad she did so as Angela now loves the new renovations.

Christina on the Coast airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

