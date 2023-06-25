Christina on the Coast season 5 part 2 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

Christina Hall will be back on television with the all-new season of Christina on the Coast, which premieres on Thursday, June 29, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. Aside from this, fans can also watch the show Christina on the Coast season 5, part 2 on Max. There will be 11 episodes in this part of the show.

It follows Hall's hectic lifestyle as she and her team complete Southern California customers' dream renovations. The majority of Hall's designs are beach-themed interiors that focus on natural light with the help of her project manager James Bender. Also, Hall will be shown working in her own kitchen interior during these upcoming episodes.

Christina’s husband, Josh Hall, will also play a significant role in this project by helping her to make their dream kitchen a reality.

Besides this, she will also showcase unique designs for her customers, such as champagne-colored bathroom tiles and a table that can be transformed into a bar. Furthermore, Balthazar Entertainment, Glass Entertainment Group, and Unbroken Productions are producing the show. Part 1 of season 5 of the show was released back in December 2022.

This is what the press release of Christina on the Coast season 5, part 2 states:

“Now that Christina is settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author, and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall. They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home.”

A little bit about Christina Hall, the star of Christina on the Coast

Besides being an experienced real estate investor, Christina Meursinge Hall is also a reality television star from Anaheim, California. Besides Christina on the Coast, she has also appeared in Flip or Flop and Christina in the Country. After completing her schooling in southern California, Hall attended San Diego State University.

The show, Christina on the Coast, highlights Hall's personal and professional life as she works on unique designs with her team to make the development of her design business. Previously, she was associated with a real estate company called Tarek and Christina: The El Moussa Group with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The couple married in 2009 but went through a divorce in 2018 due to some disagreements. After that, she married Ant Anstead in 2018. However, the marriage didn't last long, and the couple eventually divorced in 2021. Joshua Hall and Christina Meursinge Hall started dating in July 2021 and got engaged in September of the same year.

Afterward, Christina and Joshua got married on April 5, 2022. In addition to this, Hall also released a book in 2020 called The Wellness Remodel. She also owns a furniture line called Christina HOME, which was released back in October 2020.

Her work has also been featured in publications such as Good Housekeeping and the Orange County Register, with her hard work bringing her to the cover of HGTV magazine and People magazine.

Among her many accomplishments, Christina has also served as a judge on Brother vs. Brother, made a guest appearance on Buddy vs. Duff, and hosted Christina: Stronger by Design and Christina in the Country.

On Thursday, June 29, at 9 pm ET, catch the latest episode of Christina on the Coast season 5, part 2 on HGTV.

Poll : 0 votes