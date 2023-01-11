What time will Christina in the Country premiere on HGTV? Release date and details explored

HGTV's brand new series, Christina in the Country, is all set to premiere this Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The first episode, titled Taking on Tennessee, will feature the California-based designer and realtor, Christina Hall, along with her husband Joshua Hall, immersing themselves in renovating, designing, and customizing living spaces in the countryside of Nashville, Tennessee.

The six-part docuseries, which is a spin-off of HGTV's Christina on the Coast, will follow Christina, her husband Joshua, her three children — Taylor, 11, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, along with their french bulldog Cash settling down in the countryside of Tennessee, where they will explore the world of design.

The official synopsis of the first episode of Christina in the Country reads:

"As Christina expands her design business in Tennessee, and Josh recommends his sister and her husband as her first clients; Christina redesigns their kitchen and living areas and explores country life and the Nashville nightlife."

Christina in the Country new series premiere January 12. Christina is changing up the scenery and taking her talent to TennesseeChristina in the Country new series premiere January 12. Christina is changing up the scenery and taking her talent to Tennessee 😍Christina in the Country new series premiere January 12. https://t.co/YHp4MK0nD8

Christina termed her upcoming endeavor as her “favorite project ever” in a November 2022 Instagram post. She wrote:

"I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

Christina in the Country episode 1 to feature Joshua Hall's sister as a client

The show is set to debut Christina's third husband, Texas-based realtor and former law enforcement officer, Joshua Hall, who grew up in California and became part of Christina's life as the couple tied the knot in April last year.

The duo laid the foundation for a joint production company called Unbroken Productions, which has co-produced season 4 of Christina on the Coast. The company will also co-produce Christina in the Country.

The upcoming series will feature Christina's exes as well, namely Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The show will witness the couple creating modern kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and unique living spaces for fortunate clients.

Together with her family, Christina will experience the Nashville region and all of its attractions, including berry picking, an alpaca farm visit, horseback riding, and line dancing.

The first client to be featured in episode 1 of the show is Joshua's sister.

Christina and her crew, which comprises fellow designer and project manager James Bender, will be featured on the first episode of the season as they transform a dated house into a stunning new one.

As per a press release, Hall said:

“Co-Producing this show with my husband has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

As per HGTV's website, explaining the scope of the new series, the channel's Vice President of Programming, Katie Ruttan-Daigle, mentioned:

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of Christina on the Coast. Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in Christina in the Country.”

Produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions, Christina in the Country will premiere this Thursday, January 12, at 8 pm ET only on HGTV and Discovery +.

