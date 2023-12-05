Christmas 2023: 7 best luxury gifts for her under $500

While a luxury gift for her on Christmas sounds pretty expensive, thorough research on gifting options might change this perception. The price tags on luxury gifting items stand not only for the brand, but also the exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous work that goes into the making of such products.

Although common notion is that luxury gifts are exorbitantly priced, there are several brands that offer items which are marked for less than $500 and make for ideal gifts.

Whether it is a wife, mother, sister, or girlfriend, the luxury market touts an assortment of yields. Starting from the classic LBD to a pair of earrings, one can get an extensive and diverse collection under $500. The following list takes a look at some luxury gifts that can bring smiles to the receiver without leaving a big dent on the wallet.

Monica Vinader and other brands that have luxury gift collections under $500

1) Ballet flats from Tory Burch

Tory Burch offers a distinctive pair of shoes embellished with crystal, which can complement any cocktail party or formal attire, exuding elegance and functionality. Mindfully crafted with Nappa leather, this pair is available for $328 in the gift section of the brand.

2) Colognes from Dior

Fragrances always make for an elegant and useful gifting option. In this regard, one can choose the Miss Dior Eau De Parfum as a luxury gift that can be afforded without breaking the bank. This specific perfume has received numerous positive reviews, attributed to ingredients such as Calabrian bergamot, Grasse rose, and rosewood. It is priced at $160.

3) Sleek rings from Monica Vinader

A slender ring is ideal for contemporary women, and Monica Vinader's eternity ring proves to be an excellent selection. To incorporate the current jewelry trend, one can pair other low-key rings to create a stacked appeal. Adorned with a white diamond set in 18k gold, it exudes elegance for $450.

4) Multipurpose bags from Coachtopia

Opting for the Wavy Dinky Bag from Coachtopia is a savvy decision for a Gen Z woman. The new eco-friendly lineup from Coach garners an assortment of futuristic bags, exuding fashion sustainability. Crafted with patent Coachtopia leather, this bag comes with two different straps, and is available for $395.

5) Cozy boots from UGG

A platform boot not only enhances chic fashion, but also elevates height. Gifting a pair of snug boots from UGG is an ideal choice for winters. These boots feature a suede upper and a 2-inch platform sole.

They are priced at $160.

6) Wonder Puffy Jacket from Lululemon

A fashionable puffy jacket from Lululemon is a delightful gift owing to its unique and stylish design. Noteworthy for its versatility, the jacket's removable hood and adjustable length add an element of practicality, making it a good option as a luxury gift.

Crafted with layering construction, this puffer jacket is available for $298, blending fashion and functionality seamlessly for those seeking both style and adaptability in their outerwear.

7) Leather tote bags from Marc Jacobs

Tote bags epitomize an unparalleled sense of elegance. For those seeking a luxury gift, the selection of Marc Jacobs' tote bags proves to be a discerning choice. Available in three distinct sizes—small, mini, and medium—the price range for these bags start at $325.

This tote bag features a durable handle, complemented by a removable leather strap, offering versatility in carrying options. Moreover, its striking upper displays bold graphics, adding an extra touch of flair to this sophisticated accessory.

The essence of luxury gifting lies in expressing love through exquisitely crafted pieces, epitomizing bespoke craftsmanship.

Beyond these aforementioned gift ideas, one can indulge in some other affordable luxury brands like Kate Spade, Micheal Kors, Ganni, etc. Each brand has now introduced the 'Gift' section, from where one can shop.