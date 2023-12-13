Christmas 2023 gift ideas: 7 best sneakers under $300 for him

Gifting sneakers under $300 as a Christmas 2023 gift can indeed be a bit overwhelming due to the variety of deals offered by different brands. Moreover, satisfying a sneakerhead with the perfect pair of sneakers can be challenging, requiring a deep understanding of their preferences.

With each passing day, the landscape of sneakers continues to expand, offering a wide array of choices that might leave individuals feeling overwhelmed. Here are some of the best sneakers under $300 that will make for the perfect Christmas gift in 2023.

Top sneakers under $300 for a Christmas 2023 gift for him

1) Hoka Ten Nine sneakers

The Hoka Ten Nine sneakers make for a great Christmas gift for sneakerheads. Structured with flared soles, the sneaker is integrated with upgraded running technology. The mesh upper offers lightweight technology while the lycra vamp material ensures the feet are secure during intense running.

Priced at $250, the pair's moisture-absorbing features make it a standout in the industry.

2) Vans Classic checkerboard sneaker

Checkerboard sneakers from Vans offer a sleek and casual appeal and make for a great Christmas 2023 gift for men. It is perfect for individuals who love to wear relaxed yet stylish footwear.

Its wide structure ensures a great fit, and the collar adds further support to the shoe. The waffle sole enhances the traction, mirroring platform sneakers. This checkerboard slip-on sneaker costs $60 and is available at Vans.

3) Wolf & Shepherd's Crossover Longwing

The Crossover Longwing sneaker from Wolf & Shepherd is a dress shoe that offers a relaxing fit. Its full-grain calfskin upper and removable memory foam sole add to its sleek appearance.

The sneaker is available for $289 at the brand's store and makes for a sophisticated Christmas 2023 gift for men.

4) Nike Air Force 1 "Triple Black"

Black sneakers inherently exude an aura of elegance, appealing to a diverse range of individuals. The Nike Air Force 1 in the "Triple Black" colorway stands out as a particularly fitting choice for those looking for black sneakers.

Renewing the heritage model, this black sneaker emanates sophistication through its leather upper and runner sole, presenting a sense of clarity in design. Enhanced with a perforation design for added charm and functionality, the shoe also boasts stitching overlays to ensure durability.

Available at Nike, this shoe is priced at $115.

5) New Balance 993 Core

'Dad shoes' are a common trend in the fashion industry and these sneakers are the perfect choice for individuals who wish to hop onto the trend. The comfortable sole system integrated with heritage elements makes such shoes a staple in everyday fashion. The New Balance 993 model stands out as a Christmas 2023 gift for men.

It evokes nostalgia while providing comfort through its Acteva-infused cushioned sole and AbZorb midsole for added comfort. Moreover, the Endurance rubber heel ensures durability.

Priced at $200, this shoe combines both style and functionality.

6) Adidas Samba OG sneakers

The resurgence of retro fashion continues to gain momentum, and this classic shoe could be the perfect Christmas 2023 gift for men. The Adidas Samba OG shoes stand out as one of the finest sneakers in the industry. Featuring a low-top silhouette, these shoes boast soft leather and are complemented by suede overlays.

The incorporation of grain leather ensures durability, while the gum-infused midsole adds both style and functionality. With a diverse array of options, these shoes are available in 21 colorways on Adidas' website for a retail price of $100.

7) Veja Campo leather shoes

Choosing a stylish pair of sneakers under $300 may seem challenging, but Veja stands out as a compelling option. This eco-friendly brand showcases a range of sneakers that effortlessly embody elegance, with one notable option being the Campo leather sneaker.

Crafted with chrome-free leather in its upper, it exudes sophistication. Additionally, the Amazonia rubber outsole ensures durability.

Priced at $175, this sneaker is available on Veja's website.

Selecting sneakers priced under $300 could cause some confusion for sneakerheads. However, the abovementioned sneakers could serve as an ideal Christmas 2023 gift for men. Additionally, the ongoing discounts and promotions offered by various brands could aid in making a thoughtful decision.