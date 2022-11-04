Christmas Cookie Challenge 2022 (Season 6): Meet the co-hosts of the culinary show

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6 is back with its annual festive tradition and Christmas spirit.

The show pits contestants against each other in a joyous competition and has them compete in a series of challenges inspired by the festival. The eight-episode series will see amazing creations ranging from rotating carousels and ornaments to heavenly angels.

The winner of each episode takes home a prize of $10,000 and the coveted golden ornament.

The Food Network’s press release for the show reads:

"In the eight-episode season, themes include a "Christmas love" couples competition and gingerbread challenge to build a dazzlingly detailed downtown North Pole scene. Each week, only one winner takes home the coveted golden ornament and $10,000 prize."

Christmas Cookie Challenge will be hosted by renowned chefs and television personalities Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson. Drummond started her career as a blogger, writing about home-schooling her children. Meanwhile, former NFL player Jackson began following his lifelong passion for cooking after retiring early from sports due to a knee injury.

The show is set to premiere on Sunday, November 6, at 8 pm ET on The Food Network.

Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson join hands to co-host Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6

Hosts Drummond and Jackson are set to welcome talented cookie makers to the sets of the Christmas Cookie Challenge to showcase their skills and take home the $10,000. The co-hosts have made a name for themselves in the food industry and have individually appeared on many culinary shows and competitions as contestants as well as hosts.

Ree Drummond

The 53-year-old is an American blogger, author, photographer, and mother. She is famously known as the Pioneer Woman and lives on a ranch in Oklahoma with her family.

She started her blog The Pioneer woman in 2006, back when it was called Confessions of a Pioneer Woman, and currently has over 20 million page views per month. Her blog features her family, her life on the ranch, and her famous recipes, which are photographed beautifully.

In 2011, she started her own show, The Pioneer Woman, on The Food Network, which is still airing after a decade.

The host of Christmas Cookie Challenge is a best-selling author, who released her memoir, Black Heels to Tractor Wheels — A Love Story in 2011. The book was number 2 on The New York Times Best Sellers list of nonfiction books.

Her other works include The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl, Charlie the Ranch Dog, and more.

Eddie Jackson

The host of Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 6, Eddie Jackson is a former NFL player who is a force both, in the kitchen and on the field. The private chef, food truck owner, and personal trainer’s aim in life is to make healthy food taste delicious.

Eddie first appeared on the Food Network as a contestant on Food Network Star where he beat 11 fellow contestants to the win. He also appeared as a contestant on MasterChef followed by his appearances on culinary shows like Kids BBQ Championship, Chopped, and Cake Wars Halloween as a judge.

Tune in on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to see what happens on Christmas Cookie Challenge. It will have four couples go up against each other in the season premiere and attempt to win $10,000 on the Food Network show.

Poll : 0 votes