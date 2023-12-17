Christmas Revisited on OWN: Full cast list

Get ready for the holiday season as the OWN network brings you a special treat: Christmas Revisited. This new movie features an amazing cast, including Tanyell Waivers, Jaime M. Callica, Andrea Lewis, Golden Madison, Andrew Bushell, Lanette Ware, Percy Anane-Dwumfour, and Abby Bullett.

Viewers experience the magic of rediscovering old memories and the bitter-sweetness of being estranged. Christmas Revisited, directed by Winnifred Jong and written by Chad Quinn, takes you on a journey with college buddies who come together for a holiday get-together at their deceased friend's cabin.

But things get a bit complicated after they reunite. During the weekend, old grudges come up again, and new secrets come out, making the friends realize that they might not be as close as they thought.

Christmas Revisited: Exploring the full cast list and plot of the OWN film

In the heartwarming story of Christmas Revisited, a bunch of old college buddies, who are now in their 30s, get together at their late friend's cabin in the mountains during the Christmas season. At first, they're all pumped to honor their friend's memory and bring back the good old times, but things end up going in an unexpected direction.

As the weekend goes on, old resentments and secrets start coming out, showing how distant the friends have become. The movie looks at how Christmas and the memory of their friend who passed away might be able to fix their emotional problems and bring everyone back together.

(L) Tanyell and (R) Jaime star in this film (Images via IMDb)

As time goes on, the story unfolds and explores the themes of friendship, making amends, and finding healing during the holiday season.

Here's a list of all the cast members, as per IMDb:

Tanyell Waivers Jaime M. Callica Andrea Lewis Golden Madison Andrew Bushell Lanette Ware Percy Anane-Dwumfour Abby Bullett

Christmas Revisited is sure to take them on a wild ride of feelings, as it explores the bittersweet mix of fond memories and the unavoidable march of time.

Additional information on the cast and crew behind OWN's Christmas Revisited

This movie from MarVista Entertainment is all about a group of college buddies getting together at their late friend's cabin in the mountains for Christmas. It starts as a way to honor their friend's memory but ends up delving into the complicated dynamics between them.

Some old grudges come up, secrets pop out, and a surprising love story starts, telling a tale of friendship, memories, and making amends.

Winnifred Jong is directing this film (Images via IMDb)

Megan Ellstrom, Todd Y. Murata, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew are all executive producers who help bring an awesome holiday experience to life in the film.

Winnifred Jong is in charge of directing, bringing her finesse to the storytelling, and Chad Quinn's writing skills bring the story to life. With a talented cast and the creative team behind the camera, it is a must-watch for this year's holiday lineup.

Christmas Revisited is gonna be on the screen at 9 p.m. ET/PT on December 23, starring Tanyell Waivers and Jaime Callica.