Christmas in the Wilds cast list: Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr., and others to star in UPtv's holiday film

Christmas is incomplete without the holiday-themed films that arrive during this time of the year, the latest in the list being UPtv's Christmas in the Wilds. The quirky drama aired on December 2, 2022, at 7.00 PM EST, bringing along a story full of surprises, twists, and a beautiful setting in the wild.

In this offbeat Christmas film, viewers will witness a Christmas celebration turn into a battle for survival as the protagonists traverse through the snowy wilderness at the merriest time of the year.

The synopsis for Christmas in the Wilds reads:

"Buck and Jessica's merry little Christmas together takes a dangerous turn when their journey through the wild turns into a battle for survival."

The film stars prominent names like Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr., and Melinda Shankar, among others. Christmas in the Wilds comes from director Justin G. Dyck with a script by Neale Kimmel.

Christmas in the Wilds cast list

Kaitlyn Leeb as Jessica Alaway

Kaitlyn Leeb will play the lead female protagonist in the film, focusing mainly on her attempts to survive and find the perfect Christmas in the middle of a travesty.

The Canadian actress is one of the standout names in the cast of this UPtv film. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 18, 1988, Leeb graduated from York University in Toronto with a degree in psychology. Before her big break, Leeb worked as a model for companies like Virgin Mobile and Dentyne Ice. She also won the Miss CHIN Bikini Pageant in Toronto.

Her big break came with ABC's Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, while her other credits include Total Recall, Locked Down, and Christmas with a View.

Victor Zinck Jr. as Buck

Victor Zinck Jr., the male protagonist in the film, will star opposite Kaitlyn Leeb in Christmas in the Wilds. The Canadian actor is primarily known for his roles in Hallmark films. Born in Ontario, Canada, Zinck initially wanted to be a firefighter, but life took him in another direction.

Zinck studied at Calvin Park Public School in Kingston, Ontario, and decided to pursue acting. He has always been private and has shared very little about his personal life with the media and press. He has worked in some significant Hallmark movies like Frozen in Love and Love on the Sidelines.

Melinda Shankar as Amara

One of the biggest names in the film's cast, Melinda Shankar, is a well-known figure from Degrassi: The Next Generation, which was also the role that got her under the spotlight. Born in Ottawa, Canada, she is of Guyanese-Canadian descent.

She also appeared in How to be Indie, which became another memorable role for her. Her other notable works include Christmas with a Prince, Blindsided, Degrassi Goes Hollywood, and Festival of Lights.

Other cast members of Christmas in the Wilds

Other than the stars mentioned above, there are plenty more actors in the film who have regularly appeared in films or on television. Other cast members of Christmas in the Wilds include Kate Vernon, Laura Vandervoort, Anthony Grant, and Jennifer Mote.

Christmas in the Wilds premiered on December 2, 2022, on UPtv. Stay tuned for more updates.

