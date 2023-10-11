Chucky season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chucky season 3 episode 3, titled Jennifer's Body, will premiere on Peacock on October 18, 2023, at 6 pm PST. The third installment of the legendary slasher doll takes a nasty turn as Chucky finds himself in the White House alongside America's First Family. The episode's title shares names with and references a cult classic horror movie, Jennifer's Body (2009).

The horror TV show Chucky is based on the infamous deadly doll from the Child's Play series and is a follow-up to the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky. It follows Chucky as he kills several people in a peaceful American city. Season 3 of the series takes us to America's White House.

Chucky season 3 episode 3 release date and timings for all regions

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6 pm PST, Chucky season 3 episode 3, titled Jennifer's Body, is scheduled to air on Peacock. Season 3 is split into two halves in light of the Writers Guild of America strike, with episodes 1 through 4 running from October 4, 2023, to October 25, 2023. The following are the local timings for Chucky season 3 episode 3:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, October 18, 6 pm

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, October 18, 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, October 18, 9 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 19, 2 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 19, 5.30 am

Central European Standard Time: Thursday, October 19, 2 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, October 19, 12 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, October 19, 9 am

Brazil Time: Wednesday, October 18, 10 pm

The murderous doll makes its way to the White House (Image via Chucky/Youtube)

Chucky season 3 story so far and what to expect

Since his introduction in 1988, Chucky has become the essence of fright and Pediophobia, inspiring a number of movies and, most recently, an exciting television series. Don Mancini's Chucky expertly combines humor and horror to enthrall viewers around.

After the success of the first two seasons of Chucky, fans anxiously anticipated Chucky season 3. It was Don Mancini himself who vowed that this would be Chucky's "scariest season ever." Viewers, beware cause you are now in for a scare as the murderous doll has now found himself at the center of governmental power, aka the White House.

Chucky's surprise appearance at the White House and the evil objectives he secretly holds are revealed in the official description for season 3. The season focuses on his tactics for breaching this heavily guarded place and his objectives. Viewers will see the difficulties Jake, Devon, and Lexy experience as they deal with love, growing up, and the impending menace of Chucky in this setting.

Murder, manipulation, and corny jokes are what make Chucky iconic (Image via Chucky/Youtube)

In the first episode of the season, Chucky manipulates a grieving family member to forge a frightening link within the White House. Meanwhile, Jake, Devon, and Lexy set off to thwart Chucky's evil schemes. This prepares the ground for a pivotal conflict inside the halls of the Whitehouse against the evil doll.

In Chucky season 3 episode 2, viewers observed Jake, Devon, and Lexy's calculated attempts to hinder Chucky's aspirations for the White House. Their strategy included making friends with the President's young son, which was an important step in their effort to defend their country's topmost institution of power from the evil that was inside.

Brad Dourif is the voice of Chucky (Image via Peacock)

They must contend with the difficulties of friendship and passion as they negotiate these dangerous waters while establishing their individual identities. The official synopsis of episode 3 reads

"Chucky's complex motivations are revealed; Tiffany is tried for Jennifer Tilly's murder spree."

Chucky season 3 currently boasts a 91 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with over 50 reviews. Season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to air on Peacock on Thursday, October 18, and viewers can catch the first two episodes of the thrilling series right now on the streaming service.