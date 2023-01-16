Chucky season 3: Tentative release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Fans of horror and slashers can rejoice as season 3 of Chucky has finally been announced.

The show stars Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, and of course, Brad Dourif, who will give voice to the murderous doll. The show will also feature Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, and Billy Boyd, who will be reprising their roles from previous films.

Created by Don Mancini, the first season of the show aired in 2021 and the second in 2022. Both seasons consisted of eight episodes each.

Let's take a look at what is known about the upcoming season so far, including its release date and plot.

Chucky will return to USA Network and Syfy for season 3

M3GAN has resurrected the killer doll genre, but nobody can ever forget the OG of the game. NBCU reported that season two of Chucky ranked in the top ten drama last year for the 18-49 years demographic.

Don Mancini, who also serves as executive producer for the show, said:

"The cast and crew of the show would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official green light on season three. This news has made the show's fans very happy."

He continued:

"Thank Damballa for that because otherwise the show would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

In season two, we saw the return of the walking-talking Glen and Glenda Dolls. The dolls set off on a new adventure in the UK. As for their human bodies, they have perished. The twins were played by Lachlan Watson.

For the time being, the third season has just been announced. A tentative release date hasn't been announced so far, but it is speculated to be released in late 2023.

Nothing about the plot has been revealed, but one thing guaranteed is that the evil doll and GG will ruthlessly take the lives of more people throughout the season.

What is Chucky about?

Charles Lee 'Chucky' Ray is the main character in the Child's Play movies. He was originally a serial killer who gets shot with a gun. When he dies, his soul gets transferred into an innocent-looking doll. The doll comes to life and continues what Charles Lee Ray loved doing - vicious murder and mindless slaughter.

To date, there have been seven Child's Play films and one reboot of the first film. In 2021, the TV series was launched and turned out to be a huge success.

Here is the official synopsis of the show, according to IMDb:

"After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets."

Jeff Renfroe, Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, and Don Mancini serve as the show's executive producers. Colin Hoult and Christopher Soos are on cinematography duties, with Joseph LoDuca providing music for the show.

