Cindy Williams children: All about her husband and family as Laverne and Shirley star dies aged 75 

Actress Cindy Williams reportedly passed away last week at the age of 75 following a “brief illness.” The news of her demise was announced in a statement by her children Zak and Emily Hudson:

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege.”

The siblings also remembered their mother as “kind, beautiful and generous” and said she had a “glittering spirit”:

“She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams is best remembered for role as Shirley Feeney on the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley that ran from 1976 to 1983. She portrayed the character of an optimistic single working woman based in Milwaukee in 1950s.

The show earned Williams a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a TV series. The actress is also known for her roles in Travels with My Aunt, American Graffiti, The Conversation, Happy Days, and Getting By, among others.

On the personal front, she was married to musician Bill Hudson. The pair also welcomed two children, Zak and Emily. Her children told the Hollywood Reporter that Cindy Williams was dedicated to her faith, rescuing animals, and making the world laugh prior to her demise.

Everything to know about Cindy Williams’ family

Cindy Williams was married to Bill Hudson and the pair had two children together

Cindy Williams was born on August 22, 1947 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, to Francesca and Beachard Williams. Her father was reportedly an electronic technician and her mother waited tables. She grew up with her sister Carol Ann.

Williams married American musician and actor Bill Hudson in 1982. Reports suggest that the duo allegedly met at a celebrity baseball event while filming Laverne & Shirley. The Hudson Brothers member reportedly sent Williams Martha Lear’s book Heart Sounds for Christmas and the pair eventually fell in love.

Bill Hudson was born on October 17, 1949, to Eleanor and William Louis Hudson. He formed The Hudson Brothers with his younger siblings Brett and Mark in 1965 and served as the vocalist of the group.

Hudson also ventured into acting and had supporting roles in Zero to Sixty, Big Shots and Hysterical. He also had a guest role on the series Doogie Howser, M.D. Prior to Williams, Hudson was married to actress Goldie Hawn. The duo had two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson.

Hudson and Williams had two children together, Emily and Zak. The actress fell pregnant with their first child, Emily, during the seventh season of Laverne & Shirley. Speaking about her first pregnancy on the Today Show in 2015, she said:

“I thought I was going to come back and they’d hide [the baby bump] behind benches, couches, pillows, and that wasn’t it.”

She continued:

“When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby. I said, ‘You know, I can’t sign this.’ And it went back and forth and back and forth, and it just never got worked out. Right after that, [shows] would build nurseries on sets.”

Emily Hudson was born in 1982. Four years later, Bill Hudson and Cindy Williams welcomed their second child, son Zachary Hudson. Unfortunately, Williams filed for divorce from Hudson in 2000 citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Williams mostly kept her private life out of the public eye and not much is known about her children. However, Zak and Emily appeared by their mother’s side during the 2004 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

