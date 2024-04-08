CJ Snare career explored as Firehouse singer passes away at 64

The lead singer of rock band FireHouse, CJ Snare recently passed away at the age of 64. His death was confirmed by his daughter, who revealed that he had a lengthy battle against cancer. His official cause of death has been listed as cardiac arrest.

FireHouse also took to Facebook to announce the demise of the rock star. He reportedly died at his residence on Friday, April 5. Speaking about his talent, the social media post added:

“CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world. “Reach for the Sky” CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.”

CJ Snare’s wife, Katherine Little, also took to social media to share details about his health. Little revealed that he had a “surgery” last October, which left him “very weak and unable to live a full life.”

The musician was expected to return to the stage this summer after undergoing abdominal surgery last year. The procedure reportedly kept him from touring for a long time.

CJ Snare founded FireHouse in 1987

The rock band that produced hit tracks like All She Wrote, Reach for the Sky, and Don’t Treat Me Bad was founded in 1987. Their debut self-titled album stood the test of time, leading to classic metal anthems like Love of a Lifetime being released and co-written by Snare.

The band has had multiple members, including CJ Snare, Cosby Ellis, Chip Tunstall, Samuel Cherry, Richard Smith, Perry Richardson, Bruce Waibel, Dario Seixas, Bill Leverty, Michael Foster Allen McKensie, and Nate Peck, with many being retired.

CJ Snare has been the lead singer of the rock band. Alongside that, he has also played the keyboard and produced hit tracks like I Live My Life For You, Here For You, and When I Look Into Your Eyes.

The band released their second album, Hold Your Fire, in 1992.

They have made the Billboard Hot 100 chart numerous times, with Love of a Lifetime reaching fifth place in 1991 and When I Look Into Your Eyes reaching eighth spot in 1992. The band’s music has also led to them holding a double platinum album, which sold two million copies.

CJ Snare and his wife, Little, began dating in 2015. As per her Facebook profile, the latter is a Newton, North Carolina native who has since moved to Celebration, Florida. She graduated with a degree in web and multimedia design from The Art Institute of Charlotte.

She is now working as an Accessibility Interaction Designer at the Full Metal Chicken advertising company.

Snare is now survived by his three children and wife.

Many were saddened by CJ Snare’s passing and released statements of their own. Co-founder and bassist of FireHouse, Perry Richardson, exclusively stated to TMZ that Snare had one of the best voices in the history of rock music and “will be greatly missed.”

Night Ranger member Jack Blades also released a statement of his own, announcing that he was “heartsick” by the latest revelation. He shared that his band had performed with FireHouse in the past. He also added that Snare had a “sweet soul & great smile” which would “brighten up the day.”

Funeral details were not made public at the time of writing this article.