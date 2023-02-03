Cole Tucker ethnicity: All about his parents and family as internet is rife with news of MLB star's engagement to Vanessa Hudgens

American baseball shortstop Cole Tucker and actress Vanessa Hudgens are reportedly engaged after two years of dating, according to several unofficial reports on the internet.

Reportedly, the duo got engaged sometime last year, whose details are yet to be disclosed officially by them. The unofficial engagement news seems to be based on the time when the 26-year-old sports star and the 34-year-old actress enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris in November 2022.

Hudgens and Tucker first crossed each other's paths in 2020 while virtually attending Joe Jonas' meditation group. The duo sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands in November 2020 and then shortly after, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021.

Prior to Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens was in an 8-year relationship with Austin Butler.

All you need to know about Cole Tucker's family

Born on July 3, 1996, Cole Tucker, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, is the second son of Jackie Tucker, an African-American, and Erin Tucker, a European-American. The 26-year-old star has two siblings -- an older brother, Quinn, and a younger brother, Carson.

As per his Instagram handle, Quinn is a photographer and a filmmaker, while Carson is also a baseball player, being selected by the Cleveland Indians in 2020 during the first round of the MLB draft.

In a June 2020 interview, Carson told MLB news:

“It can be pretty busy and frustrating sometimes with scouts calling you and being busy with that. But having him and my family — my family’s been through it, obviously — work with me definitely helped me through that.”

Ever since his childhood, Cole Tucker has been a baseball fan, following the Arizona Diamondbacks ardently. He was also on the baseball team in high school and while studying at the University of Arizona.

Speaking about his parents supporting him throughout his career, Tucker gushed in an interview with MLB, stating:

“My mom and dad have helped me with everything. Our parents and our families are so influential in us getting to this point, so all credit goes to them for their love and support."

On April 20, 2019, Tucker was called up to play his first professional game for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, having only found out about it a night before.

During his time, he hit a two-run homer that ended with the Pirates winning the match over the Giants with a 3-1 victory. A reporter joined Cole Tucker's parents in the stands to get their reaction. At the time, the player's father, Jackie, said that the moment felt "surreal," while his mother Erin exclaimed:

“I’m usually pretty composed but I lost it … Both of us went crazy.”

NєνєrFσяgєт∂ємι♡♕ @NeverForgetDemi @PopBase I’m glad she found happiness. Good for them! Both her and Austin clearly moved on and doing good for themselves. Just let Vanessa and Cole be happy ! @PopBase I’m glad she found happiness. Good for them! Both her and Austin clearly moved on and doing good for themselves. Just let Vanessa and Cole be happy !

As of writing, neither Cole Tucker nor Vanessa Hudgens have made any official announcement of their engagement.

