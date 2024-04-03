Colin Farrell's career explored as he reacts to growing popularity of Irish actors in Hollywood 

Actor Colin Farrell recently spoke about the growing popularity of Irish actors in Hollywood, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Farrell was primarily there to talk about his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Sugar, that is expected to launch its first three episodes on April 5, 2024.

The interview happened just about a month after Irish-born actor, Cillian Murphy, won best actor at the Oscars for Oppenheimer. He is the first Irish actor to win the said category. Colin Farrell, a native from Castleknock, Dublin, explained that he isn't shocked about the fast-growing popularity of Irish actors like Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and others.

The Recruit actor Colin Farrell praised several other Irish actors

Irish actor Colin Farrell, in an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, addressed the growth of the actors belonging originally to his native country, Ireland. He expressed pride about some renowned actors that his native nation has produced, some of whom have been Oscar nominees as well.

The 47-year-old actor further took names of actors like Saoirse Ronan, Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and Liam Neeson. He explained that having such immense talent is "amazing" for such a small country like Ireland. Farrell said in the interview,

"We're only a country of five million people and I don't know, Irish people -- just whether it's through music, the written word, whether it's prose of poetry, film, theater of course, we just -- we have a deep connection to."

He added:

"I think just to the importance of story and to leaning into stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world around us."

As already mentioned, the supporting statements of Farrell have come out after Cillian Murphy won the prestigious Oscars in March 2024. Murphy and Farrell have previously been co-actors when they worked together on the 2003 movie Intermission.

Farrell has been seen in several blockbuster movies since the 2000s. He made his film debut in 1999 in the movie The War Zone. He won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for In Bruges, in 2009.

Colin Farrell has also worked in a number of movies like Horrible Bosses, Fright Night, and Total Recall. In 2007, Colin Farrell became a spokesperson for the the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai.

Farrell praised many Irish actors including Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal. Keoghan and Farrell have worked together in movies like The Batman, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Farrell spoke about his upcoming series

While having the conversation about the growing popularity of Irish actors, Farrell also gave a sneak peak about his role in the upcoming series Sugar. The 47-year-old actor plays the character of John Sugar, a private detective. In the series, Sugar is searching for the missing granddaughter of a well-known Hollywood producer.

Colin Farrell spoke about the noir-inspired drama, and said,

"Private detectives are usually -- in the world of noir -- hard-boiled. They're usually somewhat bittered or jaded by the ugliness they've observed throughout their work and this guy wasn't."

He expressed his love for this genre of movies, and added:

"I've loved noir films for many, many years. I've enjoyed so many of them, the private detective trope is always an interesting one 'cause it brings up questions of purpose -- meaning what side of the line you're on, good and bad."

Apart from Colin Farrell, the series cast comprises notable names like Nate Corddry, Dennis Boutsikaris, Amy Ryan, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.