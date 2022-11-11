"Completely taken out ": The Kardashians fans shocked as Kim's ex Pete Davidson is edited out of recent episodes

The Kardashians season 2 episode 8 was released on Hulu on Thursday, November 10, and fans were disappointed by Pete's absence from the show. Kim Kardashian was seen trying on Marilyn Monroe's 1962 iconic dress with her entire team for the Met Gala 2022, but her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, was nowhere to be seen. They, however, attended the Met Gala together.
Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton was shown helping her prepare for the event. Pete was also there with Kim, but was not shown in front of the cameras. For just a couple of seconds, fans could see his shirt but his face was out of frame.
In a TMZ video from May 2022, Pete was seen with the reality TV star. He was in a red and black shirt, and could be heard telling Kim that she looked good and that the other dress looked like a Halloween costume.
The Kardashians fans were disappointed by Pete’s absense as the SKIMS founder kept talking about him in season 1, and they expected him to atleast be seen with Kim for some time on the show.
While the couple said that they had broken up amicably, fans wondered why the producers cut Pete completely off from the show. Kim and Pete started dating in late 2021, and were together for 9 months.
The Kardashians fans miss Pete Davidson's onscreen presence
Kim attended rapper Kid Cudi's birthday party with Kanye West, her husband of 6 years, in January 2019. During her divorce proceedings, Kim and Pete were seen together on the SNL set as Kim hosted the show and performed a skit with him. In February, Pete officially called Kim his girlfriend and posted pictures of each other in March 2022.
Pete also accompanied Kim at the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022, and the two went to the White House Correspondents Dinner together. The pair broke up in August 2022. The Kardashians' fans compared the edited footage of the show to other major breakups and asked the producers to show Pete Davidson on camera.
Kourtney flew to Milan in The Kardashians season 2 episode 8
This week on The Kardashians, Kim flew to Florida to get a chance to wear actress Marilyn Monroe's but was denied after last failed attempt. Kris Jenner called the museum authorities, who finally let Kim wear the dress and she fit perfectly.
Kim then began the 2-day-long task of coloring her hair blonde. Khloe decided to go to the Met alone after much convincing from her family. Kim praised Khloe on how thin she looked.
The episode description reads,
"In Milan, Kourtney sees her wedding dress for the first time; Kim makes one last attempt to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress; the family preps for the Met Ball as the trial comes to a close."
Kourtney flew to Milan to see her wedding dress for the first time. Her family members could not be there due to the approaching court date of the Blac Chyna case. Kourtney was angry because of the same and sent her mother and sisters photos of the dress.
Kris Jenner was also tired of the case proceedings and said she was drinking a lot because of the same.
New episodes of The Kardashians season 2 are released on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at 12:01 am ET.