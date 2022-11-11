"Completely taken out ": The Kardashians fans shocked as Kim's ex Pete Davidson is edited out of recent episodes

The Kardashians season 2 episode 8 was released on Hulu on Thursday, November 10, and fans were disappointed by Pete's absence from the show. Kim Kardashian was seen trying on Marilyn Monroe's 1962 iconic dress with her entire team for the Met Gala 2022, but her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, was nowhere to be seen. They, however, attended the Met Gala together.

Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton was shown helping her prepare for the event. Pete was also there with Kim, but was not shown in front of the cameras. For just a couple of seconds, fans could see his shirt but his face was out of frame.

In a TMZ video from May 2022, Pete was seen with the reality TV star. He was in a red and black shirt, and could be heard telling Kim that she looked good and that the other dress looked like a Halloween costume.

The Kardashians fans were disappointed by Pete’s absense as the SKIMS founder kept talking about him in season 1, and they expected him to atleast be seen with Kim for some time on the show.

While the couple said that they had broken up amicably, fans wondered why the producers cut Pete completely off from the show. Kim and Pete started dating in late 2021, and were together for 9 months.

Maria @mvl517 I need to know what really happened between Kim and Pete that he’s completely taken out of this season of #TheKardashians I need to know what really happened between Kim and Pete that he’s completely taken out of this season of #TheKardashians

The Kardashians fans miss Pete Davidson's onscreen presence

Kim attended rapper Kid Cudi's birthday party with Kanye West, her husband of 6 years, in January 2019. During her divorce proceedings, Kim and Pete were seen together on the SNL set as Kim hosted the show and performed a skit with him. In February, Pete officially called Kim his girlfriend and posted pictures of each other in March 2022.

Pete also accompanied Kim at the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022, and the two went to the White House Correspondents Dinner together. The pair broke up in August 2022. The Kardashians' fans compared the edited footage of the show to other major breakups and asked the producers to show Pete Davidson on camera.

Leslie Martinez @LeslieeMartinez #TheKardashians editing out Pete is like JLo editing out Arod #TheKardashians editing out Pete is like JLo editing out Arod

Monica Wittman @MonicaLAgirl So did Kim break up with Pete after the #hulu premiere of #TheKardashians showing Pete was in it then had them edit him out?? Didn’t show him helping with the famous dress. So did Kim break up with Pete after the #hulu premiere of #TheKardashians showing Pete was in it then had them edit him out?? Didn’t show him helping with the famous dress.

Jess @dazzle715 #TheKardashians The tireless obsession with skinny, strict diets & constant working out is more alarming than entertaining to me 🤷🏻‍♀️I also think breaking the 3rd wall is odd. Since we’re obviously not getting Scott, can we at least get a lil Pete? The tireless obsession with skinny, strict diets & constant working out is more alarming than entertaining to me 🤷🏻‍♀️I also think breaking the 3rd wall is odd. Since we’re obviously not getting Scott, can we at least get a lil Pete? 😴 #TheKardashians https://t.co/I7G69FAiwi

Zack Peter @justplainzack Looks like I predicted right! Pete is completely cut from #TheKardashians ... He wasn't in this week's episode and I didn't see him in the preview for next week? And I believe the finale is to follow, which looks like it might be Kourt's wedding, which we know he didn't attend Looks like I predicted right! Pete is completely cut from #TheKardashians... He wasn't in this week's episode and I didn't see him in the preview for next week? And I believe the finale is to follow, which looks like it might be Kourt's wedding, which we know he didn't attend

samantha bush @takeyourzoloft I need to know wtf happened with Pete and Kim because the way he’s cut out of this season is WILD to me #TheKardashians I need to know wtf happened with Pete and Kim because the way he’s cut out of this season is WILD to me #TheKardashians

Riley @HouseTrashtv Did they cut Pete out of the show??? #TheKardashians Did they cut Pete out of the show??? #TheKardashians

#TheKardashians So we really aren’t getting any Pete Davidson content now… So we really aren’t getting any Pete Davidson content now… 😭#TheKardashians https://t.co/ax2MnKWYVh

Kourtney flew to Milan in The Kardashians season 2 episode 8

This week on The Kardashians, Kim flew to Florida to get a chance to wear actress Marilyn Monroe's but was denied after last failed attempt. Kris Jenner called the museum authorities, who finally let Kim wear the dress and she fit perfectly.

Kim then began the 2-day-long task of coloring her hair blonde. Khloe decided to go to the Met alone after much convincing from her family. Kim praised Khloe on how thin she looked.

The episode description reads,

"In Milan, Kourtney sees her wedding dress for the first time; Kim makes one last attempt to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress; the family preps for the Met Ball as the trial comes to a close."

Kourtney flew to Milan to see her wedding dress for the first time. Her family members could not be there due to the approaching court date of the Blac Chyna case. Kourtney was angry because of the same and sent her mother and sisters photos of the dress.

Kris Jenner was also tired of the case proceedings and said she was drinking a lot because of the same.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 2 are released on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at 12:01 am ET.

