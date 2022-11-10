"Could've worn a wig": The Kardashians fans divided as Kim explains her process of getting ready for the Met 2022

Fans saw a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s effort to wear the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress on this week's episode of The Kardashians, which aired on November 10.

In the previous episode, the reality star was seen planning to lose 10 pounds within a span of three weeks before the Met 2022 to fit into the iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress as it did not go over her hips in the first attempt.

Kardashian also revealed that she did not get a lot of sleep the night before her appearance at the 2022 Met, and had to pull an all-nighter to dye her hair blond. She also added:

"(The) process is so tedious and annoying and it’s a lot. We don't have a shampoo bowl so we’re having to rinse it a million times. It is what it is. It's dedication."

The Kardashians fans were divided after seeing her efforts to fit into Monroe's iconic vintage dress. While some were impressed with the 42-year-old's dedication, others felt that she overdid it.

Ripley's was not going to let The Kardashians star wear the dress until mother Kris Jenner called

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian could not fit into the dress, so she lost more than 10 pounds. But Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, which houses the iconic Monroe dress, would not even let her try on the dress.

Kardashian was then seen asking mother Kris Jenner to call them in this episode. The "momager" did not reveal what she told the museum authorities, but did say in the confessional:

"If someone says 'no' you know what I’m saying, you’re talking to the wrong person."

She did not stop working out even after fitting into the dress and wore a sauna suit to reduce her water weight.

Additionally, she was only allowed to wear the iconic dress for a couple of minutes and no one else was allowed to touch the dress, as they could get oil on it. In the episode, she also revealed that she could not sit or eat in the dress, and would change into a replica after 10 minutes.

Some The Kardashians fans slammed the reality star-entrepreneur for wanting to wear a Marilyn Monroe dress and drastically losing so much weight. Others praised Kardashian for her efforts to do justice to the dress.

Kim Kardashian wanted to either wear Monroe's dress or skip Met Gala 2022 altogether

The entrepreneur was able to fit into Monroe's dress for the D-day but wore it for only 10 minutes on the Met steps in front of the cameras. The Kardashians star then quickly changed into a replica of the same dress. Her then-beau Pete Davidson also accompanied her at the 2022 gala.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress was last worn in 1962 by the legendary Hollywood actress herself when she sang Happy Birthday to then-President John F Kennedy. The sheer nude dress has since then been an iconic symbol associated with her. Kardashian was seen stating that she wanted to either sit at home or wear Monroe's dress for the gala.

After the event, some people claimed that Kardashian had ruined the dress's back, as in some viral photos, the fabric appeared to be torn with fallen crystals. However, both the reality star and Ripley's cleared away the allegations and revealed that the dress was in the same condition that it was given in.

This was later proven in a 2017 published report about the condition of the dress, which is currently worth more than $10 million.

Episode 8 of The Kardashians season 2 is now available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

