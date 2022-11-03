“I definitely am really nervous”: Kim Kardashian addresses Blac Chyna lawsuit in The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 7

This week’s episode of The Kardashians was released on November 3, 2022 and featured the Kardashian-Jenner sisters meeting to discuss Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them. Chyna, who is Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his kid, accused the family members of defamation and interference with her personal contract.

Blac Chyna said that Kylie, Kim, Kris, and Khloe interfered in her career as a reality TV star and that they stopped production of the show Rob & Chyna. The show featured her relationship with Rob. However, when the couple broke up after the show's first season was shot, production for the second season didn't take place.

Kim was then seen talking to a lawyer about the lawsuit. The lawyer said that Chyna didn't provide all the documents needed by the court but said that their motion to stop the defamation trial was still on hold.

Kim said that while Chyna could move forward with the case, there was no damage done to her. She also said that the pair couldn't have done the show together since Chyna had a restraining order against Rob.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur also said that she and her sisters were concerned that the jury might hate them. She further revealed that there was no telling who would win the case, even though the Kardashian family seemingly had the truth on their side. Kim confessed that this made her nervous.

What did The Kardashians say about the Blac Chyna case?

Kim said that she knew a lot about the justice reform system as a soon-to-be-lawyer, and that there was no telling whose side the jury would take. Rhodes, the case lawyer, told the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to remain "straight-faced (and) treat it seriously" since the next 10 days were going to be "a real spectacle."

Khloe said that the fate of their $100 million, the amount of defamation claim, was in the hands of 12 random people. Kourtney hoped that the jury would not recognize them and comforted Khloe by saying that the jury would not hate them.

Khloe revealed that Dream, Rob and Chyna's daughter, was at her house when her mother was suing the family. She said that all this made the entire situation stressful and annoying.

Details about the Black Chyna vs The Kardashians case

Blac Chyna's 2017 case claimed that The Kardashians ended her reality TV show Rob & Chyna with their power and influence. She said that the family members contacted E! and demanded that the network not move forward with the show's second season. As proof, Chyna showed the judge a part of the clip, which was reportedly from the shooting of the second season, but was never aired.

During the case hearings, Kylie and Khloe provided some evidence of Chyna beating Rob. Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, was also removed from the court after she made some derogatory comments about the Kardashian clan in a video. Additionally, Kris' partner Corey also said that Chyna had "whipped" Rob while the two were in a relationship.

In May 2022, Chyna was awarded no damage claims and the case was dismissed. Following this, Blac Chyna filed a case against Judge Gregory W. Alarcon. In this case, she claimed that the judge "exhibited an undeniably hostile and extremely biased attitude towards her" and her lawyer Lynne Cianni.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians have also filed a 20-page opposition claim against Blac and her "false" claims.

The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 7 is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu.

