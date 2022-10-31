Upcycle Nation 2022: Meet the judges of the fashion reality TV show

Upcycle Nation is set to change the way the world sees fashion. The show will pit contestants against each other in a race to create unique and innovative clothing from previously discarded textiles and see the transformation of clothes as they are repurposed and upcycled.

The show’s press release reads:

"In each episode, three clever, crafty and fashion forward contestants will rip, tear, staple, burn, hammer, and sew their way through two high-stakes challenges to win a cash prize."

It further continues:

"From taking discarded denim jeans and making them into a new functional jacket, to repurposing old Oreo bags into a new couture handbag, they will use their raw talent to make something spectacular out of literally, nothing."

Joining Upcycle Nation as judges of the new reality TV show are Peder Cho and Jérôme LaMaar, and joining them as host and executive producer is actress and model, Karrueche Tran.

Meet the judges of Upcycle Nation, Peder Cho and Jérôme LaMaar

Upcycle Nation will see 24 designers as they get ready to participate in the upcycling reality competition. Three contestants will appear in each episode as they compete in challenges where they will work to transform pre-loved items and give them a “unique aesthetic." Guiding them though the process and judging their creations will be Peder Cho and Jérôme LaMaar.

Peder Cho

Peder Cho’s biggest inspiration is his brother as he’s the CEO of a tech industry with no background or interest in it. The Upcycle Nation judge’s number one priority is upcycled designs, and people often send him their personal items for the designer to “flip.”

In a conversation with Shoutout LA, he said:

"I can make them a design I’ve already made or one entirely new. I’ll make what you want. This whole model began because I didn’t have a lot of money to begin investing into a hobby."

Pedar started designing as a hobby, and he has now turned it into a business reimagining old garments into new clothes and accessories. He also makes custom pillows for famous rappers along with developing installments for universities.

The former accountant had no plans to become a designer. However, once he “found the juice,” he couldn’t look back. He worked around the clock to turn his dream into a reality and dedicated his entire life to it. Reflecting on this change, the artist and designer notes:

"I am addicted to the craft. I barely talk to my old friends and family, which is highkey sad. Work-life balance, but work is life now. As I try to take the advice to have “my day” another crazy job will come. C’est la vie."

Jérôme LaMaar

LaMaar from Upcycle Nation is a creative strategist, director, futurist, and clothing expert who has strong opinions on art, culture, fashion, and more.

They began their career at the age of 15 by working with Kimora Lee Simmons as a designer and junior creative director. This was followed by an apprenticeship under Ralph Rucci. LeMaar started a luxury streetwear collection in 2013, which features “embellishments, Maximalism, Glamour, and street glam.”

Speaking on Upcycle Nation, LeMaar said:

"Upcycling is the next wave What’s so great about upcycling is that it is very accessible to everyone and is ethical."

They believe that the new Fuse TV show will help change the conversation about the future of competition shows. They further stated that people should no longer be producing garments without thinking about how it will impact the environment.

