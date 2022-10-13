How old is MJ Shannon? Kim Kardashian honors grandmother with candid Pete Davidson fireplace act, leaves internet scandalized

Kim Kardashian has left the internet shocked after she revealed getting intimate with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson near a fireplace in honor of her grandmother, MJ.

In a new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 41-year-old star detailed her experience with Davidson to MJ, while they were staying at a hotel together.

Kardashian said:

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace.’ So we had s*x in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Kim Kardashian also acknowledged thinking of her grandmother as "creepy" before getting intimate, but MJ didn't seem to be getting awkward by it. MJ, who is Kris Jenner's mother, said that she was "younger once," which seemingly implied that she wasn't awkward about the whole situation.

All you need to know about Kim Kardashian's grandmother, MJ

MJ Shannon, who is 88 years old right now, was born on July 26, 1934. She first married her high school sweetheart at the age of 18. However, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, MJ revealed that the marriage didn't last too long.

She said that the marriage lasted only two months and continued to say:

"Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring. Guy I had been going out with for four years. And then I just thought 'this really isn't that much fun' so I got out of it."

She then went onto marry Robert True Houghton and welcomed two daughters, Kris and Karen. However, Houghton and MJ ended their marriage after seven years of being together.

MJ walked down the aisle for the third time and tied the knot with businessman Harry Shannon. The duo were married for 40 years before he passed away in a car accident in 2003.

MJ worked as a model and even ran a children's boutique named Shannon & Company and has appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is known for her dry humor and straightforwardness.

MJ is also a two-time cancer survivor. She has beat breast cancer and following that, she beat colon cancer. Both times, the 88-year-old overcame the disease.

Twitter reactions on Kim Kardashian's intimate confession

After Kim Kardashian's confession about having s*x near a fireplace in honor of MJ went viral, Twitterati could not help but feel scandalized. Several users reacted to the confession with memes and GIFs and others called out celebrities for giving out such information in the public.

🍑🧡 @FHeartsHS @PopBase I miss 40 seconds ago when I didn’t know this @PopBase I miss 40 seconds ago when I didn’t know this https://t.co/YBrRXZts2j

george 🌹🚀 @britlenapop @PopBase celebrities should STOP the trend of telling things we never ask omg @PopBase celebrities should STOP the trend of telling things we never ask omg https://t.co/cz1A7Vv4ZW

Exposé @ExposeDerrick @PopBase Now what did the fireplace do to deserve that?! 🧍🏾‍♂️ @PopBase Now what did the fireplace do to deserve that?! 🧍🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/26sNB5gfyI

Kim Kardashian's confession comes weeks after the announcement of her break up with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. The duo began seeing each other after working together on an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Post that, they made several public appearances together and were even bullied by Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014. Together, they share four kids, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). The duo separated in February 2021 and their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Kanye West has currently been in the news for posting anti-Semitic content on his social media, and has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts banned.

